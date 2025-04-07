Shiba Inu (SHIB) sees small gains, but is more downside coming?

After months of steep decline, Shiba Inu flipped green, with a 5.5% gain in the past week.

This rising trend has pushed its price above the $0.000013 mark.

However, uncertainty tempers the recent excitement.

With weak support levels and upcoming sell pressure, the question is if SHIB can hold up or if there will be more falls.

Shiba Inu price outlook: a rise to $0.000016 or a dip to $0.000011?

Shiba Inu has been caught between optimism and risk. It is currently trading at $0.00001347, just above a fragile support level of $0.00001275.

While this level has remained stable, its longevity heavily depends on Bitcoin.

And here’s when things become risky.

Shiba Inu Price Chart (24-Hour), March 25, 2025 | Source: CoinGecko

With a correlation of 0.77, the altcoin rather faithfully reflects the movements of the market leader.

Should Bitcoin slink toward $90,000, SHIB may ride that momentum.

But should BTC falter, Shiba Inu runs as low as $0.00001141.

The behavior of short-term holders is also cause for concern.

The MVRV Long/Short Difference, a critical statistic for detecting profit-taking, is at a six-month low.

This means many holders are currently profitable and may be inclined to sell, creating downside pressure.

Shiba Inu lacks the cushion to absorb severe sell-offs without strong support from long-term investors.

Because of this fragility in market structure, any price increase appears to be ephemeral unless something larger drives the entire market.

Still, there is significant retail interest, and a break over $0.00001462 might swiftly change the outlook.

If that level converts into support, SHIB might rise to $0.00001676, changing the conversation from “will it survive?” to “can it thrive?”

While SHIB strives to regain its footing, another altcoin, Rexas Finance (RXS), has quietly stolen the spotlight.

The trending utility token in the real-world asset (RWA) tokenization niche is set to be the crypto market’s next big mover.

Here is why.

Rexas Finance (RXS): the new face of smart crypto investment

Rexas Finance is more than just another crypto riding the frenzy; it’s changing how blockchain interacts with real-world assets.

Rexas Finance blurs the gap between traditional wealth and digital finance by allowing anyone to tokenize actual assets such as real estate, gold, and fine art.

Here’s how it works: imagine owning a piece of a $5 million Manhattan building with fractional tokens generated by Rexas Finance’s no-code Token Builder rather than paperwork and agents.

This transforms illiquid assets into quick, fluid, and marketable digital value.

The project’s use cases extend beyond tokenization.

The ecosystem also incorporates Rexas Treasury, a multichain yield optimizer that facilitates revenue generation for RXS holders, and a startup incubator, Rexas Launchpad, which allows innovators to raise funds for their ideas.

The project has raised $47.6 million as its ongoing presale nears completion (91% done).

RXS price has risen from $0.03 to $0.20, a 566% gain.

Over 458 million tokens have been traded, and the community has reached over 50,000 active holders, indicating growing investors’ trust.

The project’s success can be attributed in large part to its VC-free approach.

By refusing venture capital funding, the project removes the potential for big early dumps, which has earned it credibility in a field plagued by early investor sell-offs.

Moreover, early placements on CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko strengthened RXS’s credibility and increased its visibility to global investors.

The project also underwent a Certik audit, reinforcing trust in its strong security system.

Strategic tokenomics also contribute to the buzz.

RXS employs a deflationary model with automatic buyback and burn mechanics reducing circulating supply over time.

This means that the longer you keep the token, the more scarce (potentially valuable) it gets.

To sweeten the deal, Rexas Finance is hosting a $1 million giveaway, with the top 20 winners receiving $50,000 in RXS apiece.

With over 1.7 million entries received so far, this event increases community interaction and adds gamified incentives to attract small and large investors. It’s more than just hype; it’s purposeful exposure.

Regarding the next significant jump, RXS will debut on at least three tier-1 exchanges on June 19, 2025, with a $0.25 listing price.

Strongly related liquidity and exchange-backed exposure will likely drive the price higher, with some estimating a 100,000% increase.

Simply put, Rexas shows all the indications of being a breakout project.

With strong fundamentals, a loaded roadmap, and real-world use cases, a 10x post-listing surge isn’t just possible; it’s looking like a certainty.

This places RXS as one of the best ROI crypto assets to acquire right now, particularly for those seeking to go beyond shit coins.

Conclusion: meme momentum vs. real utility

Shiba Inu may have room to grow, especially if Bitcoin ignites another bull market. But it’s a risky wager, relying mainly on sentiment and short-term behavior.

Meanwhile, Rexas Finance presents a different opportunity: tangible usefulness, clever tokenomics, and a thriving community — all before its official offering.

With the RXS presale nearing completion, this may be the only opportunity to participate before Rexas Finance launches its next chapter on global exchanges.

