ZND token listed on KuCoin and launches Tiered Earn Plans as part of Loyalty Program expansion

ZND is pleased to announce two significant developments in its continued growth: the successful listing of the ZND Token on KuCoin, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, and the launch of Tiered Earn Plans within the ZND Loyalty Program, designed to enhance user engagement and rewards.

ZND token now listed on KuCoin

The ZND Token is now officially listed on KuCoin, one of the world’s most prominent centralized exchanges.

With more than 10 million users across 200+ countries, KuCoin is recognized for its strong reputation, diverse asset offerings, and seamless user experience.

This listing marks a major milestone for ZND, improving the token’s global accessibility, increasing liquidity, and expanding the potential user base.

“The KuCoin listing is a key part of our broader strategic vision for global expansion and ecosystem development,” said Przemysław Kral, CEO of zondacrypto.

“We are committed to increasing our market presence through partnerships that offer greater exposure and better access to our growing community.”

The listing provides new opportunities for both current and prospective users to engage with the ZND ecosystem through a trusted and high-traffic platform.

“We are grateful to our loyal community, whose ongoing support has played a pivotal role in reaching this milestone.

This is an important step in our journey, and we look forward to announcing further developments in the near future,” Kral added.

Tiered Earn Plans now available in ZND Loyalty Program

ZND is also expanding its Loyalty Program with the introduction of Tiered Earn Plans, a new feature designed to reward long-term commitment and active participation.

Initially launched in December, the ZND Loyalty Program incentivizes users for holding ZND tokens, staking, and contributing to the ecosystem.

It has already provided exclusive benefits such as monthly airdrops and access to high-yield staking options.

The newly introduced Earn Plans further enhance this offering.

Key Features of the Tiered Earn Plans:

Available for ETH, BTC, SOL, ADA, DOT, and XRP

144 subscription options tailored to loyalty tiers

Flexible lock-up periods of 7, 30, 90, or 180 days

Higher APRs for longer lock-up durations

Maximum APR of up to 16.47%

Optional 20% ZND bonus for users who enable the Farming feature

These Tiered Earn Plans allow users to benefit from increased returns based on their loyalty tier and commitment level.

The longer assets are locked, and the higher the user’s tier, the more favorable the reward structure becomes.

The program is set to expand further, with additional cryptocurrencies and benefits planned in the coming weeks.

ZND remains focused on developing high-value features that incentivize meaningful participation and reward loyal users.

About ZND:

The ZND’s mission is to empower users to take control of their financial future through simple, reliable, and AI-powered cryptocurrency solutions.

Whether you’re a beginner exploring digital assets or an advanced trader managing a diverse portfolio, ZND provides an intuitive and efficient ecosystem designed to enhance your experience in digital finance.

More information can be found at www.znd.co.

The $ZND token is at the core of our platform, serving as a settlement unit, reward mechanism, and user incentive.

Integrated into our tokenomics model, $ZND is designed to grow alongside the expansion of the ZND ecosystem, reinforcing its value and utility.

With a strong commitment to compliance, ZND platform adheres to EU crypto regulations and holds licenses in multiple countries, ensuring a secure and transparent trading environment.

The team remains dedicated to simplifying digital finance and making it more accessible for everyone.More information can be found at www.zndtoken.com.