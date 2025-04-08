Big money trader who nailed Ethereum’s (ETH) $4800 ATH and recently Solana’s $295 foretells $5 for this coin under $0.05  

An analyst who nailed Ethereum’s 2021 top at $4,800 and Solana’s recent run to $295 has switched the focus to Mutuum Finance (MUTM), predicting an explosive bear market rally toward $5 for the DeFi token currently trading under $0.05.

The forecast comes as MUTM’s presale speeds through Phase 4, already raising $6.4 million from more than 8,100 backers.

Set at $0.025, the token’s meticulous presale ensures a 20% spike to $0.03 in Phase 5, a factor that’s increasing urgency among buyers looking to benefit before any exchange listings go live.

Presale success is imminent

With its hybrid lending protocol and systematic buy pressure mechanics, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) continues attracting parallels to the early days of Ethereum and Solana.

Phase 4 entry sits at $0.025 with an uncomplicated route up to 140% in profit once it exchanges at $0.06 — a figure written into its tokenomics.

Beyond the launch, analysts sympathetic to the trader’s view foresee a rise to $3.50 by mid-2025, amounting to a 13,900% increase for present-day players.

Such projections depend on MUTM’s functionality in the real world: a decentralized multi-entry lending network that facilitates overcollateralized loans, negotiations between peers, and interest-bearing mtTokens linked to deposits of ETH or stablecoins.

The protocol’s buy-and-distribute model compounds supply scarcity by directing platform fees towards repurchasing MUTM tokens.

These are later distributed to mtToken stakers, which creates a recurring habit that protects against volatility.

392 million tokens have already been sold during Phase 4, and the decreased availability has added urgency to the competitive landscape, just as had happened with the sell-out events of the earlier phases.

Tokenomics strategically anchor growth

While speculative memecoins throw ideas at the wall to see what sticks, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) builds sustainability into its architecture.

The tiered pricing of the presale ensures each phase price is up from the last, rewarding early adopters and also slowly ramping up valuation.

So investors who buy in now are getting tokens at 58% below the $0.06 listing price, which is a gap that can’t last with the Phase 5 $0.03 threshold now in sight.

After launch, token buybacks and staking rewards will have a deflationary effect on MUTM, which may propel it to outperform even conservative estimates if adoption rolls in for both liquidity providers and borrowers.

Ethereum and Solana’s victories rested on network effects that Mutuum now mimics.

MUTM’s mtTokens build value through interest and gain cross-compatibility across other DeFi platforms, mirroring the interoperability that has propped up the supremacy of ETH.

At the same time of course, Solana’s speed is echoed by the P2P lending feature of Mutuum, which enables users to skip the traditional delay that is often associated with pool delays for assets such as meme coins.

Convenience, security, and future roadmap add confidence

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is preparing for smart contract audit completion with CertiK, a key step that will cement trust prior to listings on exchanges.

Specifics have not been released, but the organization will provide updates on official channels once the review is complete.

Overcollateralized Stablecoin — With plans for a new stablecoin, backed by user deposits, dev teams will deliver ecosystem utility and an alternative to centralized stablecoins like USDT.

A $100,000 giveaway for presale participants also adds to the excitement of the project, with $10,000 given out to ten investors.

Although ancillary to the core protocol, the initiative speaks to Mutuum’s community-centric ethos — a quality on display for both Ethereum and Solana in their respective rises.

Act before phase 5 begins

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is available for under $0.05, which is unique as far as projects with similar infrastructure goes.

As Phase 4 supply wanes and a 20% price increase looms, procrastination could cost the last opportunity to enter at this price point before listings.

Dive into the presale by visiting Mutuum Finance’s official site and follow social channels for any audit-related news. In a innovative-hungry crypto market, the rise of MUTM implies it won’t be under $0.05 long.

