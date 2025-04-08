Bitfinex lists Stacks (STX) and joins as network signer, boosting Bitcoin ecosystem

New York, April 8th, 2025, Chainwire: Bitfinex, a leading digital asset trading platform, today announced its strategic support for the Stacks ecosystem by listing the native token STX and joining as a network signer.

This support aligns with Bitfinex’s commitment to advancing Bitcoin’s capabilities and comes at a time when the industry is seeing a surge in Bitcoin’s utility and adoption.

Stacks is the leading layer-2 among a broader Bitcoin ecosystem poised to surpass $10 billion in Total Value Locked (TVL) by the end of 2025.

Stacks unlocks Bitcoin’s capabilities by enabling smart contracts and decentralized applications (dApps) that inherit Bitcoin’s security budget.

By listing STX, Bitfinex provides traders with direct access to the token, which powers transactions and governance within the Stacks ecosystem.

Additionally, by participating as a network signer on Stacks, Bitfinex helps to secure the protocol and maintain its decentralized structure.

This reinforces their involvement in supporting core blockchain infrastructure.

This participation comes at a crucial time, as Bitcoin Layers are emerging as one of the industry’s most significant catalysts.

With $2 trillion of Bitcoin capital currently not deployed in DeFi, the maturation of this ecosystem represents a potential $240 billion opportunity, five times greater than Ethereum’s Layer-2 landscape.

The market, at the same time, is witnessing a surge in institutional interest towards Bitcoin, fueled by its potential as a strategic reserve.

This creates a powerful opportunity for projects like Stacks, which enhance Bitcoin’s functionality.

Bitfinex, recognizing this trend and catering to traders focused on high-potential assets, is well-positioned to leverage this dynamic.

“Adding STX is part of our goal to actively participate in what we believe is a paradigm shift for Bitcoin,” said Anoush Bhasin, Head of Listings at Bitfinex. “As Bitcoin Layers progress towards maturity, we’re giving our users early access to this crucial moment.”

Bitfinex continues to prioritize projects that advance blockchain adoption while maintaining high standards of security and compliance, furthering its role as an early adopter and leader in the digital asset ecosystem.

Through the addition of STX, Bitfinex gives users access to Bitcoin’s leading layer-2 solution, enhancing the exchange’s focus on Bitcoin-related innovations and expanding use cases.

About Bitfinex

Founded in 2012, Bitfinex is a digital token trading platform offering state-of-the-art services for traders and global liquidity providers.

In addition to a suite of advanced trading features and charting tools, Bitfinex provides access to peer-to-peer financing, an OTC market and margin trading for a wide selection of digital tokens.

Bitfinex’s strategy focuses on providing unparalleled support, tools, and innovation for experienced traders and liquidity providers around the world. Visit www.bitfinex.com to learn more.

About Stacks

Stacks, the leading Bitcoin L2, enables smart contracts and decentralized applications to use Bitcoin as a secure base layer.

The Nakamoto release, activated in October 2024, brought faster speeds and transactions that are as irreversible as Bitcoin’s once confirmed. This set the stage for sBTC, a programmable Bitcoin asset, which launched on December 17, 2024.

Stacks is the current leading Bitcoin L2 by developer traction and market cap and is helping unlock Bitcoin and its $1T in passive capital as a fully programmable, productive asset.

The Stacks (STX) token, used as gas on the L2, was the first to undergo an SEC-qualified sale in the United States.

The project explicitly decentralized with the mainnet launch in 2021.

In the Stacks ecosystem, there are currently 30+ contributing entities including a non-profit Stacks Foundation, a developer tooling company Hiro, Xverse, Trust Machines, Mechanism, Bitcoin L2 Labs, ALEX, Bitcoin Frontier Fund, and more.

