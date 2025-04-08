Cardano and Ethereum prices remain on edge as Bitcoin Pepe surges

Crypto majors and altcoins alike have been on a downtrend in recent months amid Trump’s aggressive trade policy. With a fear level of 24, buyers remain hesitant to place big bets on their preferred tokens.

Even so, fresh projects like Bitcoin Pepe have maintained an upward momentum. Beyond the macroeconomic chaos, meme enthusiasts are sold on its unique infrastructure and robust growth potential. By integrating the meme culture into the Bitcoin network, holders get the best of both worlds.

Ethereum price remains under pressure as buyers stay on the sidelines

Ethereum price remains on a downtrend as macroeconomic uncertainties retain buyers on the sidelines. According to SoSoValue, the top 9 Ethereum spot ETFs made no daily net inflows on Monday. It hit a two-year low before erasing some of those losses to trade at $1,573 at the time of writing.

In the short term, the range between $1415 and $1,750 will be worth watching as a corrective rebound is likely. However, for as long as the altcoin remains below the 20-day EMA, the bears remain in control.

Ethereum price chart by TradingView

Bitcoin Pepe’s infrastructure assures hefty gains during and beyond the presale

Bitcoin Pepe has captured the attention of crypto enthusiasts; presenting an opportunity to be a crypto millionaire during and beyond the presale. By integrating the ultra-popular meme culture with Bitcoin’s security, meme lovers have finally gotten what they always missed. Bitcoin’s unmatched security and reliability, Solana’s transaction speed, and lower fees create the token.

In about 8 weeks, Bitcoin Pepe’s early adopters have already secured 33.8% in cumulative gains with 7 stages already sold out. By the end of the 30 stages, the long-term holders will have accumulated upto 311.4% in gains.

Besides, its unique infrastructure and virality positions it for upto 100X growth once it hits the public shelves in Q2. This means that the early adopters who purchased the BPEP token at the initial price of $0.021 will see their relatively low capital investment grow into millions in a relatively short span. Hurry up and buy Bitcoin Pepe here.

Symmetrical triangle pattern points to range-bound trading for Cardano price

Cardano price chart by TradingView

Cardano price erased some of the losses from the previous session when it dropped to its lowest level since November 2024. Despite the corrective rebound, it remains within a symmetrical triangle; indicating a tug of war between the bears and bulls.

Besides, the altcoin is still trading below the 20 and 50-day EMAs, signaling that it is not out of the woods yet. As the macroeconomic chaos persists, Cardano price will likely face resistance around $0.6542 in the near term. On the lower side, the four-month low at $0.5136 will likely offer steady support. A further decline would have the bears targeting the lower zone of $0.4587.

