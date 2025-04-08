Freedx secures key DASP license in El Salvador

Freedx, a centralized exchange built for crypto newcomers and experienced traders alike, has been granted a Digital Asset Service Provider (DASP) license by the Comisión Nacional de Activos Digitales (CNAD) in El Salvador.

This marks a significant milestone for Freedx that showcases the exchange’s commitment to become a trusted, compliant and accountable platform in the crypto ecosystem.

El Salvador’s dedication to crypto-forward policies and favorable regulatory efforts in the space began in 2021 when they became the first country to recognize Bitcoin as legal tender.

The enactment of its Digital Assets Law in 2023 positioned the country as a global hub for digital assets, drawing major industry players like Tether and Binance.

“We are truly impressed by the professionalism and preparation demonstrated by the Freedx team. Their readiness to launch a successful company is exactly what we are looking for in companies obtaining the DASP license.” – Juan Carlos Reyes / President of CNAD”

Freedx is now officially among a select group of organizations that have obtained the DASP license in El Salvador – known to have a low application success rate due to its rigorous compliance standards.

This license ensures the platform operates within the country’s legal framework, offering users increased regulatory oversight, security, and transparency.

As a result, users can confidently trade and invest, knowing their assets are managed under strict compliance.

Additionally, El Salvador’s pro-crypto policies and growing blockchain ecosystem provide exciting opportunities for investment and innovation.

Continuing Freedx’s goal to establish its brand as a global platform, the company is attending two major conferences, Paris Blockchain Week (PBW) and El Salvador Digital Asset Summit.

At PBW, Freedx will sponsor an exclusive VIP Diner at The Louvre and partake in panel discussions at the main stage of the event.

Meanwhile, at the Digital Asset Summit, Freedx will focus on exhibiting its brand across the conference hall.

“We are all thrilled and honoured to have been granted the coveted DASP license by the Comisión Nacional de Activos Digitales. El Salvador is a beacon in the crypto space and is setting the standard for countries looking to undergo a digital and technological revolution,” Jonathan Farnell, CEO at Freedx said.

This achievement speaks volumes about the hard work the Freedx team is doing to ensure we offer a compliant and transparent experience for our users.

“This achievement marks a pivotal step forward for our exchange, reinforcing our dedication to security, transparency, and innovation in the digital asset space. Operating under El Salvador’s strict and rigorous regulatory framework ensures that we maintain the highest standards in listing assets and handling user deposits. This license not only safeguards user funds but also instills confidence that their assets are managed securely and in full compliance with legal requirements.” Said Raks Sondhi, COO at Freedx.

About Freedx

Freedx is a next-generation cryptocurrency exchange designed by traders, for traders.

Founded by a team of industry veterans from top financial and crypto institutions such as Binance, Deutsche Bank, Upbit, eToro, and more, Freedx brings together deep expertise in trading, technology, and risk management.

Guided by a user-centric philosophy, Freedx combines professional-grade trading technology with a sleek and intuitive interface, empowering a broad spectrum of users to trade confidently in the rapidly evolving digital asset landscape.

To learn more about Freedx and to stay informed of the latest developments, users can visit https://freedx.com/, or follow Freedx on social media.

Disclaimer:

Freedx, S.A. de C.V, trading under the brand name of Freedx is a licensed and regulated cryptocurrency exchange and Bitcoin service provider under the laws of El Salvador, operating in full compliance with applicable regulatory frameworks.

Our services are accessible only to users who sign up on their own initiative, and we do not actively market or solicit users from any jurisdiction where regulatory approval is required.

Users must successfully complete onboarding and KYC verification, and access to platform features remains subject to jurisdictional restrictions and compliance with relevant laws.

Contact

Freedx

[email protected]