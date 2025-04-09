This might be the last time you see MUTM under $0.03 — here’s why buyers are rushing in

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is quickly becoming one of the most talked-about DeFi tokens of the year — and time to secure it at $0.025 is running out.

With the current presale phase nearing its end, and demand showing no signs of slowing down, many believe this could be the last opportunity to pick up MUTM before the price increases to $0.03 in the next round.

The numbers paint a clear picture.

Over $6.3 million has already been raised, and more than 8,000 holders have joined during the early stages.

Momentum is building fast, and that’s no coincidence. Investors aren’t just buying because of price — they’re buying because of what’s coming next.

What Is Mutuum Finance (MUTM)

At its core, Mutuum Finance is a decentralized lending and borrowing protocol that takes a balanced, capital-efficient approach to DeFi.

Unlike many projects that rely heavily on token incentives with little substance, Mutuum has put functionality first.

The team is building a dual-model lending system that supports both permissionless pools and peer-to-peer lending — giving users control over how they deploy capital.

Here’s how it works:

Peer-to-Contract (P2C):

Users deposit assets into shared liquidity pools. These pools are accessible to any borrower who meets the collateral requirements. Interest rates are dynamic, adjusting automatically based on pool utilization. When borrowing increases, so do the yields for lenders. Peer-to-Peer (P2P):

Users can negotiate loan terms directly with one another. This approach supports more flexible agreements and enables lending of assets that may not be ideal for the pooled model. It’s especially useful for more volatile or low-liquidity tokens.

This flexibility is one of the reasons Mutuum has gained attention.

It serves both risk-conscious lenders and those looking for higher returns through custom agreements.

And all of this happens on-chain, backed by transparent smart contracts and real-time data.

Another key feature that’s attracting early buyers is the development of Mutuum’s overcollateralized stablecoin.

Unlike algorithmic or centralized alternatives, this stablecoin is created directly from borrower collateral and maintains a 1:1 peg with the US dollar.

Because it’s backed entirely by locked assets within the platform, it provides a more transparent and trustworthy model — one that’s already in demand within the broader DeFi ecosystem.

What’s more, Mutuum has implemented a token buy-and-distribute system.

As the protocol generates revenue, a portion is used to buy MUTM tokens from the open market.

Those tokens are then redistributed to users who supply liquidity.

This structure introduces steady buy pressure, while rewarding long-term participants without relying on inflationary token emissions.

With a beta version of the platform in development and plans to launch alongside the token’s exchange debut, the timeline is tight — and expectations are high. Investors know that once the presale closes, exposure will expand rapidly.

The price will adjust, exchange listings will bring in new volume, and the early discount will be gone.

Adding to the excitement, the team recently announced a $100,000 giveaway, aimed at boosting engagement and rewarding those who are supporting the project during this early phase.

This has further amplified visibility, with many new buyers entering simply to avoid missing the final low-price window.

At $0.025, MUTM remains undervalued relative to its development pace and protocol design.

As the price moves toward $0.03, early participants are already preparing for what comes next — and they’re doing so before the rest of the market catches on.

For those still on the sidelines, this could very well be the last moment to enter below $0.03 — before the next leg of growth begins.

