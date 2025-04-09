This underrated token might be the best entry point left in DeFi — still under $0.10

As competition tightens in the DeFi sector, identifying tokens with strong fundamentals and real development underway — before they hit wider market exposure — has become increasingly difficult.

Yet one project still trading below $0.10 is beginning to stand out: Mutuum Finance (MUTM).

While much of the attention remains on high-cap assets or overhyped meme coins, MUTM quietly offers what many are now calling one of the most promising entry points in the decentralized finance space.

Unlike tokens driven by speculation alone, Mutuum Finance is building toward actual functionality.

At the center of the project is a non-custodial lending and borrowing protocol, designed for users who want access to liquidity without surrendering control of their digital assets.

The model is straightforward: users deposit tokens, earn passive yield, and borrowers access capital by securing loans with overcollateralized positions.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM)

What makes Mutuum different is how it structures participation. Lenders aren’t just earning yield based on fixed assumptions — interest rates adjust dynamically, depending on how much of each pool is being utilized.

That keeps the protocol responsive to real-time activity, balancing incentives across users and improving capital efficiency over time.

At a price point of $0.025, it’s unusual to see a project so early that already has a clear roadmap in motion.

One of the major milestones ahead is the beta launch of the Mutuum platform, which is being built to go live alongside or shortly after the token becomes tradable.

For investors, this signals that the token won’t be left floating with no purpose — its utility will be activated almost immediately, with actual lending and borrowing features available from the start.

Another aspect drawing attention is Mutuum’s dual lending design.

The protocol isn’t limited to just pooled lending. It also supports direct peer-to-peer agreements, allowing users to set custom terms when needed.

This means:

Pooled lending (P2C): Users deposit assets into shared liquidity contracts. Borrowers access capital as long as they meet collateral standards. Interest rates shift based on pool activity.



Users deposit assets into shared liquidity contracts. Borrowers access capital as long as they meet collateral standards. Interest rates shift based on pool activity. Peer-to-peer (P2P): Users can create custom loan deals directly with one another. This model is better suited for niche tokens or flexible agreements that don’t fit the pooled model — like PEPE or DOGE.

This dual approach allows Mutuum to serve both passive users and those who want more control over their lending terms — a versatility not often seen in sub-$0.10 tokens.

Another important feature being developed is an overcollateralized stablecoin. It will be pegged to the US dollar and minted directly from collateral supplied in the protocol.

There’s no reliance on off-chain backing or external custodians.

The interest generated from borrowing the stablecoin feeds into Mutuum’s ecosystem, reinforcing long-term sustainability and liquidity growth.

This stablecoin will act as a key driver for borrowing activity and create an additional use case for the MUTM token.

The project also implements a system that recirculates value back to the community.

A portion of the protocol’s revenue is allocated for buying MUTM on the open market and distributing it to mtToken stakers.

This introduces steady buy-side pressure while also rewarding those who are involved with the platform’s core functions — a simple, sustainable feedback loop that benefits long-term holders.

At this stage, entry into strong DeFi projects under $0.10 is increasingly rare.

With over $6.3 million already raised in its presale and more than 8,000 users participating early, it’s clear that the market is beginning to recognize Mutuum’s potential.

But the window to access the token at this price point may not be open for long.

MUTM still has room to grow, and its design reflects careful planning rather than trend-chasing.

With protocol features rolling out, utility baked into the token, and a presale nearing its next price jump, this might be one of the last standout entry points in DeFi that hasn’t been priced in yet.

For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below:

Website: https://www.mutuum.finance/

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance