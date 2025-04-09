Top altcoin to buy now: 3 tokens similar to Ripple (XRP) that could soon go viral

Dogecoin (DOGE) has rallied 2% in the past 24 hours, reviving hopes of hitting $2 by the end of April.

At the same time, Cardano (ADA) is experiencing mixed outlook, with analysts calling for a rise to $8, followed by sharp correction.

Against this turbulence, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has unequivocally emerged, amassing $6.5 million in its presale with 8,100 holders and counting.

Currently in Phase 4 for $0.025 per token, MUTM’s price is due to increase 20% in the following stage, giving early investors a straightforward route to profits.

In a crypto market in search of assets married with stability and growth, these three tokens — DOGE, ADA, and MUTM — rise as contenders complementing Ripple’s mix of utility and momentum.

Dogecoin (DOGE): meme coin momentum and market uncertainty

Copy link to section

Dogecoin trades at $0.1673, propped up by a roughly 7% uptick in futures open interest, even as monthly losses scope surpass 17%.

Analysts such as CryptoELITES are forecasting a parabolic rally all the way up to $2.70, pointing to historical patterns and a fresh surge in retail interest.

Yet this optimism is at odds with caution. Crypto expert Ali Martinez highlights $0.16 as a key support zone: A confirmation above could see DOGE take a ride to $0.57, while a breakdown would spell free fall to $0.06.

The token’s dependence on social media hype and Mr. Musk’s vague endorsements add uncertainty.

Cardano (ADA): high-risk, high-reward amid geopolitical pressures

Copy link to section

Cardano’s $0.62 price tag today represents a 40% decrease in the last 30 days, but several industry analysts are predicting an 1,190% price jump to $8.

This is optimism driven by institutional adoption and technical upgrades, but skepticism runs high.

ADA’s all-time high of $3.09 from April 2021 feels a long way away, and macroeconomic tensions — notably regulatory crackdowns in crucial markets — threaten to derail further progress.

The rally that reached as far as $5 will likely just end up before a crash below $1, according to experts such as Alex Becker, who say profit-taking is destroying any gains.

The blockchain innovations behind Cardano, from peer-reviews of its protocols to other field-leading changes, hold long-term potential — but short-term investors must navigate a careful balancing act.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM): presale surge and planned evolution

Copy link to section

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is quickly standing out among DeFi projects with tangible growth.

It is now in Phase 4 of its presale, and is currently selling for $0.025. The project has already sold over 395 million tokens.

Phase 2 will see the price increase to $0.03 giving current buyers an instant 20% profit.

After launch, tokens will list at $0.06 — a 140% jump from today’s price — with analysts predicting a rise to $3.50 as adoption on the platform accelerates.

Phase 4 Participants would receive a +13,900% ROI according to this projection.

Because of this, the platform’s lending model creates inherent buy pressure: A percentage of the revenue repurchases the MUTM tokens, redistributing to stakers and limiting sell-off.

With mtTokens, which are interest-bearing assets representing user deposits, Mutuum Finance encourages long-term holding.

Security is not neglected either, with a Certik audit in process, results will be shared imminently through official channels.

More than 8,100 holders have already seized the opportunity during the presale, enticed by the tokenomics transparency and the team’s phased rollout strategy.

Investing in Mutuum Finance (MUTM)

Copy link to section

Mutuum Finance is attracting investors looking for calculated entry points. FOMO continues to build as the project nears its exchange debut, with each presale phase selling out in quicker succession than the last.

The token has a fixed supply and revenue-driven buybacks to create scarcity, a far cry from meme coins based on virality.

As DOGE and ADA swing between hype and uncertainty, MUTM’s structured growth provides a roadmap that is the exception rather than the norm in DeFi.

Phase 4 ends soon- capturing $0.025 guarantees exposure to a token on track for triple-digit gains. Head over to the Mutuum Finance website to purchase tokens before the next price increase.

For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below:

Website: https://www.mutuum.finance/

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance