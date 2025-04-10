Crypto fund trader x Bybit: redefining the future of crypto prop trading

Crypto Fund Trader (CFT), the industry-leading proprietary trading firm focused exclusively on crypto, is excited to announce a groundbreaking partnership with Bybit, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange.

This strategic collaboration establishes CFT as the original true crypto prop firm and sets a new standard for what traders expect from a prop trading firm.

A historic shift in prop trading

From April 21st, CFT will incorporate Bybit entirely onto its platform, offering better tools, unmatched liquidity, and a vast range of crypto pairs—more than any other prop firm in the business.

The combination unites CFT’s popular evaluation model with Bybit’s high-performance ecosystem, presenting traders with a faultless and powerful experience, tailored to the crypto market.

Key benefits for CFT traders:

Over 715 crypto pairs : CFT traders have access to the largest selection of crypto pairs available on the market, unlocking new opportunities for each type of trading strategy.

: CFT traders have access to the largest selection of crypto pairs available on the market, unlocking new opportunities for each type of trading strategy. Improved execution speed : Bybit’s stable interface, now fully incorporated into CFT, delivers rapid, accurate, and secure trades.

: Bybit’s stable interface, now fully incorporated into CFT, delivers rapid, accurate, and secure trades. Better liquidity : Bybit’s ample liquidity will drive all trades, ensuring transactions to be smoother than ever.

: Bybit’s ample liquidity will drive all trades, ensuring transactions to be smoother than ever. Learning support: CFT Academy will provide fresh tutorials and strategy materials to assist traders in making the most out of Bybit’s features and resources.

Exclusive Bybit rewards for CFT traders

In addition to the technical advantages, CFT traders will also receive special rewards, supplementing their trading experience.

These rewards are designed to help traders reach their full potential while trading on the Bybit platform.

These rewards will be special for CFT traders and will be arriving soon.

Transition to Bybit

The transition to Bybit is already underway, with a beta phase of access and migration channels provided throughout the month of April.

On the 21st of April, trading on CFT’s Crypto Futures Platform will fully switch over to Bybit, marking an important milestone towards the integration process.

Other platforms such as MetaTrader 5 and CFT’s platform will function as per normal.

Why this partnership sets CFT apart

This alliance goes beyond a simple technical upgrade—it makes CFT the only prop firm exclusively built for crypto traders.

Bybit’s simple-to-use interface, combined with its superior infrastructure, gives a more professional and efficient trading experience.

The alliance also gives traders lower trading costs, higher liquidity, and quicker execution, giving them an edge.

Through CFT Academy’s platform-specific training, any level of trader can accelerate learning and improvement.

Leading the evolution of prop firms

With Bybit’s advanced exchange technology, CFT is transforming proprietary trading by making it more pro trader-like.

This alliance isn’t a milestone—it’s the beginning of a new era in prop firming business and service to their traders.

CFT is committed to shattering boundaries and fostering greater innovation through strategic partnerships and new features, and this Bybit alliance is an organic extension of that vision.

CFT and Bybit introduce new standards in crypto prop trading

CFT, a proprietary trading firm focused exclusively on cryptocurrencies, is positioning itself as a new benchmark in the evolving landscape of digital asset prop trading.

Through a strategic partnership with Bybit, the platform combines institutional-grade tools with an infrastructure tailored for both high-frequency scalpers and long-term crypto strategists.

The collaboration marks the development of a dedicated environment for crypto-focused prop traders, providing access to Bybit’s trading technology alongside CFT’s proprietary model.

This initiative reflects a broader shift toward specialized infrastructure in the proprietary trading sector, aimed at supporting a new generation of digital asset traders.

For more information, users can visit: www.cryptofundtrader.com

Website: https://cryptofundtrader.com/bybit/

X: https://x.com/CFTradercom

YT: https://www.youtube.com/@cryptofundtrader

IG: https://www.instagram.com/cryptofundtrader/

Discord: https://discord.gg/kkTT9fVGZJ

Telegram: https://t.me/cryptofundtradercom

Email: [email protected]

About Cryptofundtrader:

Crypto Fund Trader offers its clients different platforms developed just for them to trade CFDs and Crypto Futures — now including an exclusive integration with Bybit, one of the world’s leading crypto exchanges. User Friendly Prop Trading platform where users can track and manage all their trading movements. They simulate real market conditions with spreads from 0 pips and with the lowest commission.

They have also affiliated with MetaTrader5, the most popular retail trading platform.

