Huma Finance 2.0 launches on Solana, bringing composable real yield to DeFi users

Huma Finance, the first PayFi Network, announced the launch of Huma 2.0, a permissionless, compliant, and composable real-yield platform built on Solana today.

This launch opens global access to Huma’s stable real yield from global payment financing related to everyday commerce and trade activities.

This development broadens individual access to stable, real-world yield—historically more common in institutional finance—by leveraging payment-financing mechanisms.

Simultaneously, the existing permissioned service has been rebranded as Huma Institutional to continue serving institutions and accredited investors.

Users can begin depositing on the new Huma 2.0 platform immediately.

Huma 2.0 offers users alternative ways to participate as liquidity providers.

It introduces two primary modes to cater to different user preferences: Classic Mode, designed for those seeking stable, double-digit USDC yield (updated monthly) combined with rewards called Huma Feathers; and Maxi Mode, tailored for users aiming to maximize their accumulation of Huma Feathers, earning rewards at 5x the base rate, without receiving USDC yield. Users can switch the mode of their existing positions at any time.

DeFi composability is also a core feature of Huma 2.0, enabled by the $PST, short for PayFi Strategy Token.

This liquid, yield-bearing LP token allows holders to integrate their Huma positions with leading protocols on Solana.

At launch, users can swap $PST for USDC via Jupiter, the first of several planned integrations with top Solana DeFi platforms.

Support for using $PST as collateral on Kamino and trading future rewards via RateX are expected shortly after launch.

While participation does not require capital lock-up, users can opt for 3-month or 6-month terms to significantly boost their Huma Feather rewards via multipliers.

Notably, during the initial launch period, these multipliers are significantly elevated as part of a limited-time promotion, offering particularly high boosts in Maxi Mode.

These features offer users enhanced flexibility and choice in managing their positions.

In just two years, Huma Finance’s PayFi Network has rapidly achieved significant scale, processing over $3.8 billion in transactions and generating $8 million in annualized revenue. Huma supports its partners to generate yield from their PayFi operations.

Unlike DeFi yields often reliant on token incentives, market speculation, or typically low rates in traditional finance, PayFi yield originates directly from fees paid by businesses using the network for payment financing and settlement liquidity.

Capital is recycled rapidly—often within days—compounding fees generated from tangible economic activity.

This mechanism has enabled Huma to consistently deliver stable, double-digit USDC yields, showcasing a sustainable model further validated by backing from leading investors and recognition from industry analysts like Messari regarding PayFi’s potential to address a $30 trillion market.

“Huma 2.0 isn’t just another yield product — it’s a structural shift.” Said Erbil Karaman, Co-founder of Huma Finance.

By giving payments institutions a new source of liquidity that operates 24/7 with incredible capital efficiency, we are creating a new type of yield that is composable, transparent, and grounded in real economic activity. It finally gives DeFi access to a source of returns that institutions have kept to themselves for decades — and it does so without compromising on what makes DeFi powerful.

The launch of Huma 2.0 comes during significant shifts in global finance and within the DeFi landscape itself.

While legacy payment infrastructures like SWIFT face challenges with speed and transparency and trillions in capital remain inefficiently allocated, the demand for modern, blockchain-based solutions is clear, evidenced by stablecoin transaction volumes recently reaching a reported $35 trillion.

Huma 2.0 leverages this shift, providing efficient settlement liquidity and broadening access for individuals worldwide to earn from foundational financial activities – an opportunity previously confined mainly to institutions.

Crucially, the yield generated through PayFi is designed to be less dependent on crypto market cycles.

Whether markets are booming or in a downturn, economic activities like payments and trade may continue, potentially offering a more stable foundation for Huma’s yield generation.

This structure may make double-digit returns more relevant during bear markets, where speculative yields often decline.

As DeFi matures, there is a readiness for this type of yield – one grounded in tangible commerce rather than token speculation.

PayFi serves as a foundational layer, enabling new DeFi strategies like the recent Solmate product from Splyce, which combines Huma’s $PST yield with SOL liquid staking, bridging decentralized finance with productive economic use.

Huma 2.0 marks a key step in building a new financial future, fundamentally expanding participation by inviting everyone into a financial revolution where access is open and fair.

Early participants can benefit from various reward multipliers, including boosts for prior Huma depositors and partner communities.

As the platform expands with more DeFi integrations and plans to be the first major project on Jupiter’s LFG 2.0 launchpad – Huma continues to build finance that is truly accessible.

To learn more about Huma 2.0 or participate, users can visit https://huma.finance or follow @humafinance on X.

For media inquiries, users can contact: Ejiro Oviri, [email protected].

About Huma Finance

Huma is the first PayFi (Payment Finance) network.

It features an open-stack liquidity protocol with applications for key areas like cross-border payments, stablecoin-backed cards and trade finance.

The network addresses a total market estimated at over $30 trillion.

Its mission is to accelerate the movement of money for a world that’s always on.

Huma is the source of this content. This Press Release is for informational purposes only.

The information does not constitute investment advice or an offer to invest.

Contact

Huma Finance

[email protected]