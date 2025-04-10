Shiba Inu (SHIB) coin drops in value, but this new crypto could be 2025’s top performer

In a market where momentum can shift in a matter of hours, investors are becoming more strategic with how they position their portfolios.

The recent 12% drop in the Shiba Inu price has caused many to reevaluate their exposure to meme-based tokens and consider alternatives with stronger fundamentals.

One name now entering that conversation is Mutuum Finance (MUTM) — a low-cap DeFi token currently in its presale phase.

With utility baked into its protocol and a clear roadmap ahead, some are beginning to ask whether MUTM is not only a safer bet but potentially the better buy right now.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) struggles to maintain support

Shiba Inu (SHIB), one of the most recognizable meme coins, has seen its price slide by more than 12% in recent days, dipping to around $0.000012 — its lowest level in two weeks.

While the drop mirrors broader market weakness, it has hit SHIB particularly hard, given its high volatility and lack of immediate utility.

Since peaking in late 2021, the token has lost over 88% of its value, leading many early holders to explore other opportunities.

Though some whales and retail traders continue to accumulate SHIB in hopes of a rebound, technical indicators remain mixed.

Analysts are split between short-term recoveries and further declines, with support levels at risk and limited news around meaningful development.

While SHIB still commands a large community and high trading volume, its speculative nature is causing long-term investors to reconsider whether now is the best time to buy in — or look elsewhere.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) offers a utility-first approach

As attention shifts toward tokens with functional use cases, Mutuum Finance is positioning itself as a standout in the current presale world.

Unlike meme tokens that depend heavily on social sentiment, Mutuum is a decentralized, non-custodial protocol designed for lending and borrowing digital assets.

Users can supply crypto to earn passive income or borrow by locking up collateral — all without relying on intermediaries.

The system is structured around smart contracts that automate interest payouts and manage collateral thresholds.

Investors who deposit assets into the platform receive mtTokens, which represent their share of the pool and accrue value as interest compounds.

These tokens are fully ERC-20 compatible, meaning they can be transferred, traded, or even used in other DeFi applications — all while continuing to earn returns.

Mutuum is also in the process of launching a beta version of its platform in conjunction with the token release.

This early access to a functional platform sets MUTM apart from many other presale tokens, which frequently debut without any real utility in place.

For investors comparing options, this distinction matters.

While the Shiba Inu price remains dependent on community-driven momentum, MUTM is building something that users can engage with from day one.

A key feature attracting investor interest is Mutuum’s buy-and-redistribute mechanism.

Some of the income the platform makes from borrowing is regularly used to buy MUTM tokens on the open market, helping support demand while rewarding active users.

The purchased tokens are later shared with mtToken holders, helping to maintain steady demand while also giving consistent rewards to those who stay actively involved in the protocol.

Additionally, the team is working on a decentralized stablecoin pegged to the U.S. dollar, which will be overcollateralized using assets deposited within the protocol.

This expands the platform’s capabilities and introduces more flexibility for users to borrow, transact, and hedge — all within the same ecosystem.

With a transparent roadmap, a security audit in progress with CertiK, and rising community participation, Mutuum Finance is showing early signs of becoming one of the most promising new DeFi projects on the horizon.

Currently priced at $0.025 in its fourth presale phase, MUTM presents a low entry point with high upside potential.

The next phase will raise the price to $0.03, and public listings are expected to price it at $0.06 or higher — giving early investors a clear advantage.

Over $6.4 million has already been raised, with more than 8,000 holders on board, reflecting growing demand and confidence.

Compared to SHIB, which has limited utility and an uncertain growth path, MUTM is gaining traction precisely because it offers something more concrete.

For those reevaluating their positions after the recent Shiba Inu price drop, it’s not just about avoiding losses — it’s about reallocating capital toward a protocol that is built to generate value.

As always, timing plays a critical role. With the beta platform nearing launch and presale slots filling quickly, Mutuum Finance may represent one of the best cryptos to buy now before altseason picks up and attention spreads across the DeFi sector.

Whether you’re coming from a meme token background or looking to enter DeFi with a token that has long-term potential, the choice is increasingly clear.

MUTM isn’t chasing hype — it’s building a platform that works. And in today’s market, that’s exactly what more investors are looking for.

