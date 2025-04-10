Should you invest in Bitcoin Pepe as BTC climbs back over $82K?

Bitcoin climbed to over $82,000 early Thursday, leading a broad-based recovery across the crypto market after President Donald Trump reversed course on sweeping global tariffs—a move that triggered relief rallies in both equities and digital assets.

XRP and Ether (ETH) led the gains among major tokens, each surging 12%, while Cardano’s ADA, BNB Chain’s BNB, Solana’s SOL, and Dogecoin (DOGE) jumped as much as 10%.

The rebound comes after a bruising start to the week, during which Bitcoin briefly dropped to nearly $75,000.

The turnaround rally in Bitcoin is also helping drive interest in emerging projects.

As investors look for opportunities in the ongoing market rebound, projects connected to Bitcoin's ecosystem could see increased interest.

Trump’s tariff pause fuels Bitcoin rally

Cryptocurrencies surged on Wednesday following an announcement from US President Donald Trump that rolled back some tariff burdens, excluding China.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump revealed a 90-day deferral of tariffs for most countries and temporarily lowered reciprocal tariffs to 10%, while raising tariffs on Chinese imports to 125% with immediate effect.

Bitcoin, which had been trading around $77,000 for much of the US trading session, jumped to over $81,000—marking a 5.5% gain over the past 24 hours.

Major altcoins posted even stronger rallies. XRP, Solana’s SOL, Avalanche’s AVAX, Chainlink’s LINK, Hedera’s HBAR, and SUI all logged double-digit percentage gains.

Ethereum climbed 8% to $1,600 during the same period.

US equity markets also responded positively. The Nasdaq rose 12%, while the S&P 500, led by tech stocks, gained over 9% for the day.

Why does a Bitcoin rally help Bitcoin Pepe?

Bitcoin’s price movements often set the tone for the broader cryptocurrency market, with altcoins and meme coins typically following its lead.

Meme coins, known for their low entry costs and broad accessibility, tend to attract heightened retail interest during Bitcoin rallies.

Bitcoin Pepe, positioned as the only Bitcoin meme ICO, may gain from this dynamic given its association with the top cryptocurrency.

As the first meme-centric Layer 2 solution built on Bitcoin, it merges Bitcoin’s robust security with scalability features similar to Solana.

The Bitcoin Pepe presale has rapidly gained traction, progressing through its first seven stages with strong investor interest.

Bitcoin Pepe’s presale

Bitcoin Pepe is injecting meme culture into the Bitcoin ecosystem.

It is introducing the PEP-20 token standard, allowing investors to launch meme coins directly on the Bitcoin network.

The project’s native BPEP token is gaining strong investor attention, with over $6.3 million raised within weeks of the presale’s launch.

Structured across 30 stages, the presale features incremental price increases of approximately 5% per stage.

Starting at $0.021, BPEP has climbed to $0.0295 by stage 8, with the next leg slated to bring it to $0.031.

Early investors are already sitting on an over 30% gain.

The token is expected to hit $0.0864 by the end of the presale, implying potential gains of over 300% for early participants.

With solid fundamentals, growing investor interest, and supportive market conditions, Bitcoin Pepe appears well-positioned to capture the upside in the next leg of the crypto market rally.