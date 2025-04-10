Will Pepe Coin (PEPE) price delete a zero before Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Q2 2025?

Even with memes like Shiba Inu and Pepe Coin surfacing, ongoing analysis remains on what might be forgotten and is likely to be volatile in the following months.

Current sentiments suggest that the hope that these meme tokens are either losing zero or worth growing tenfold appears too optimistic.

The sentiment with these tokens is pessimistic. PEPE is currently trading at a staggering $0.000008337, while SHIB is rising at an even more attractive value of $0.00001404.

At this rate, it would be no shock if SHIB deleted a zero first during the second quarter of 2025 before PEPE did.

Pepe Coin (PEPE) price predictions for Q2 2025

Copy link to section

Analyst projections for PEPE’s performance in the upcoming quarter vary:​

Other forecasts indicate possible gains with PEPE trading in Q2 2025 between $0.000014 and $0.000021.

PEPE’s valuation will vary in 2025 between $0.0000101 and $0.0000666, given its significant prospective expansion.

These projections imply that while PEPE may experience upward momentum, the extent of its growth remains uncertain and subject to market dynamics.​

Shiba Inu (SHIB) price predictions for Q2 2025

Copy link to section

SHIB’s price forecasts for the same period also vary:​

An analysis suggests that SHIB might trade for $0.000015 or $0.000025 in the second quarter of 2025, based on adopting the Shibarium platform.

According to the forecast, SHIB will likely see minor improvements based on other factors and developments.

Rexas Finance (RXS): a compelling alternative

Copy link to section

Investors are now paying more attention to meme currencies like PEPE and SHIB.

Still, Rexas Finance (RXS) is capturing their interest with its utility-driven cryptocurrency, which allows the tokenization of real-world assets such as real estate, art, and commodities.

RXS is priced at $0.20 after completing its 12th and final presale stage, raising over $47,715,420 and selling over 458 million RXS tokens.

This valuation marks a 567% return on investment from its initial stage one price of $0.030.

The token’s launch date is June 19, 2025, with an expected value of $0.25, promising investors a 25% profit on the listed value.

Rexas Finance (RXS) set a base to revamp ROI expectations, marking themselves as the first direct community-led token platform and raising the bar of crypto transparency and trust by adopting Certik’s audit.

The move made the community feel more secure and supportive of the project.

With this step taken, Rexas Finance’s prospects significantly improved, giving bounds to other genuine projects that seek aid.

Eagerly waiting for the token launch, investors can track RXS through its recent listings on CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko and access top-tier information about the token in real time.

In addition, the $1 million RXS giveaway is also gaining interest, with 1.8 million entries so far and 20 winners to be drawn.

All winners will get RXS tokens valued at $50,000.

Giveaway participants can further boost their winning potential by completing certain activities on the Rexas Finance site that earn them more tickets.

Analysts believe that by 2025, the RWA market available through blockchain is predicted to rise from its current value of $35 billion to around $109 billion due to asset tokenization being made more manageable through platforms like Rexas Finance (RXS).

This robust prediction makes RXS a valuable asset, especially with expectations that the token will be worth $21 once investors begin moving on from meme coins toward assets with value.

Conclusion

Copy link to section

Even if it is tempting for many investors to consider the possibility of PEPE or SHIB “deleting a zero” by Q2 of 2025, the percentage increases required are minimal.

In contrast, Rexas Finance (RXS) offers an entirely new proposition that merges real-life utility with community-driven crypto and stands to grow significantly.

As the crypto market matures and captures the imagination of more investors, more value will likely be placed on RXS coins that strive to merge digital and physical assets, creating a more accessible and efficient financial system.

Even with SHIB deleting a zero even before PEPE does, savvy investors are locked into RXS and are seriously accumulating at $0.20 before RXS skyrockets to $21.

For more information about Rexas Finance (RXS), visit the links below:

Website: https://rexas.com

Win $1 Million Giveaway: https://bit.ly/Rexas1M

Whitepaper: https://rexas.com/rexas-whitepaper.pdf

Twitter/X: https://x.com/rexasfinance

Telegram: https://t.me/rexasfinance