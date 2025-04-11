Bitcoin Pepe (BPEP) price forecast as Trump signs first crypto bill into law

The United States president has signed a cryptocurrency-related bill to cancel the IRS policy impacting decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols.

Notably, the legislation will repeal the IRS policy demanding tax reporting from DeFi platforms.

The move represents a key milestone in crypto regulation.

Such developments position projects such as early-stage Bitcoin Pepe (BPEP) for lucrative performance in the upcoming times.

Congress reverses IRS policy targeting DeFi protocols

Donald Trump signed the first cryptocurrency law, nullifying the IRS rule requiring tax reporting from DeFi ecosystems.

The overturned rule instructed crypto brokerage firms, including decentralized networks, to collect client data and share it with the IRS, which went against the crypto market’s core ethos.

Meanwhile, this comes as republican lawmakers Mike Carey and Ted Cruz filed a resolution early in 2025 to cancel the rule, which has dented innovation in the cryptocurrency space.

The Senate supported the resolution through March voting before the House approved it.

Meanwhile, the procedure required the Senate’s final approval before arriving on Trump’s desk.

Rep. Carey joined the signing ceremony to celebrate the first-ever crypto bill turning into law.

Trump maintains a pro-crypto stance

The repeal matches Trump’s pro-crypto agenda.

The US president supported crypto through his campaigns and promised to make the United States a global hub for cryptocurrency innovation.

The SEC launched a federal crypto task force after Trump’s inauguration to prioritize digital assets innovation.

He directed the government establish a much-awaited strategic Bitcoin reserve to aid the US in stockpiling the bellwether digital token.

The new US leadership stated that the Biden admin pushed the IRS rule without sufficient public feedback.

Trump’s team believes the policy overlooked decentralized technology in driving global innovation.

Meanwhile, the government will launch a new regulatory framework after repealing the IRS.

The community anticipates a more inclusive approach that balances tax compliance, national security, and tech advancements.

