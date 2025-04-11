PepeX price prediction as tariffs uncertainty roil crypto, stocks

The crypto and stock markets witnessed significant volatility this week.

After massive gains for stocks also saw Bitcoin climb to $82k, uncertainty over new US tariffs, particularly on Chinese imports, catalysed fresh losses. However, amid this volatility investors are finding gems, with PepeX, an AI-powered meme coin launchpad, gaining attention.

What does overall tariffs concern and market outlook mean for PepeX price?

Crypto reaction to tariffs uncertainty

US stocks slumped on Thursday, April 10, despite the release of key inflation data for the US.

This flip in major indexes also cascaded to crypto, with risk-off sentiment sending Bitcoin below $80k. Earlier, the benchmark cryptocurrency has spiked more than 6% to break above $82k. Dips followed President Donald Trump’s 90-day “pause” on reciprocal tariffs.

However, this excluded China. In fact, Trump raised tariffs on Chinese imports to 125%, only for White House to later clarify it actually stood at 145%.

As gold rose past $3,200 and the 10-year Treasury yield neared 4.5% on the development, stocks took a hit, with the Dow shedding nearly half its previous day gains. Investors remain alert to the uncertainty amid this China vs. US escalation and Bitcoin is feeling that pain too.

So what does it mean for the rest of the market., including meme launchpad project PepeX?

CryptoQuant analysts say the current market offers an opportunity to start a dollar cost average strategy on altcoins.

“We’ve entered a buying zone, which is defined by the 30-day moving average falling below the annual average… last time we reached these levels was in September 2023, right after the bear market ended,” CryptoQuant analyst Darkfost noted.

PepeX gathers presale pace

PepeX seeks to stand out from Pump.fun and other meme launchpads, the reason its getting a lot of attention. As noted in the project’s whitepaper, PepeX is the “world’s first AI-powered tokenization launchpad.”

The goal is a platform that addresses shortcomings of Pump.fun and others by prioritising fairness and transparency. It means a 5% cap on founder allocations, redistribution of liquidity from failed projects to the community, and anti-sniping protections

An AI moonshot Engine is at the core of PepeX’s offering. So far, PepeX has raised $1.34 million in its presale, with tokens priced at $0.0255. The presale runs to stage 30 and will see PEPX price rise 5% in each phase.

This notable interest in PepeX ahead of its market debut suggests strong potential for the meme project to explode post-presale. Capturing market enthusiasm as it challenges Pump.fun could be massive. It’s a reason buying pressure mounts.

PepeX price prediction: Will PEPX hit $1 in 2025?

Despite market volatility, PepeX’s current presale success and rising interest in its AI-driven ecosystem, is an advantage. It not only positions it for growth, but also right on track to offer solutions to meme launchpad problems such as insiders and manipulation.

In terms of how it performs in the market, investors will focus on overall sentiment across crypto and risk assets.

However, with bullish projections seeing BTC bounce above $100k and altcoins likely to rally in tandem, PEPX could benefit.

PEPX reaching $0.50 by end if 2025 is possible, with a 10x gain achievable if top assets see a 1x move. Nonetheless, this will depend on market conditions and a rally to $1 post-presale could materialize amid a major bull cycle flip.

For now, PepeX in presale offers an opportunity to buy low as markets navigate the tariffs-related uncertainty.

