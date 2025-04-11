This is what needs to happen for Cardano (ADA) price to recover above $2

Cardano’s price is $0.668 as of March 30, 2025 and is on a decline.

This situation is even more painful considering all exponential moving averages – the 20, 50, 100, and 200-day EMAs are above the price, which is currently trading below.

Additionally, for ADA to reach the $2 marker, several key resistance levels must be crossed while restoring investor confidence.

Technical analysis: the road to $2

A review of ADA’s technical indicators shows a split market sentiment.

Relative Strength Index (RSI): The RSI shows a neutral reading of 48.35, meaning the market is neither cheap nor expensive.

The RSI shows a neutral reading of 48.35, meaning the market is neither cheap nor expensive. Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD): With a -0.02 MACD rating, ADA is moving slightly down.

With a -0.02 MACD rating, ADA is moving slightly down. The weak trend of 11.74 ADX indicates a directionless trend, requiring a directional push.

To reach $2, ADA must overcome several resistance limits.

Significant resistance: The 200-day EMA has become a resistance cap to an uptrend breakout.

The 200-day EMA has become a resistance cap to an uptrend breakout. Psychological barrier at $1: Breaking the $1 mark is significant because it’s a major psychological barrier for investors.

Breaking the $1 mark is significant because it’s a major psychological barrier for investors. Higher resistance levels: A sustained ADA up move would require a break above the resistance zones of $0.8713, $0.9779, and $1.1504.

Rexas Finance (RXS) is capturing the bullish, exciting momentum with remarkable growth, which is encouraging, while ADA is trying to keep pace.

Rexas Finance (RXS) on the rise: breaking above $2 soon

While Rexas Finance (RXS) has captured bullish momentum, ADA has failed to break key resistances.

RXS, which has already seen a surge of 567% to $0.20 during stage 12 of presale, is projected to launch at $0.25 on June 19, 2025.

Analysts believe RXS can comfortably reach a price of $2 in the months following its launch.

Analysts predict that RXS will reach an astounding price of $29 by the end of 2025. The final presale stage is 91.77% filled.

Rexas Finance’s remarkable approach to tradable tokenization drives this growth.

Where ADA is stuck trying to rebuild lost trust, Rexas Finance is already solving real-world problems with proprietary solutions enabling tokenizing commodities, real estate, and other valuable assets.

The proprietary Token Builder enables frictionless asset tokenization, while the platform’s Launchpad allows effortless fundraising for token projects.

The project’s visibility increased significantly after the listings on CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko, which guaranteed some level of credibility to investors.

Specific audits of Rexas Finance instill further confidence in investors’ minds due to increased security and transparency.

Why Rexas Finance is the better bet

While Cardano (ADA) works hard to regain momentum, Rexas Finance is setting new benchmarks by tokenizing assets in ways previously unimaginable.

The RXS presale has raised a staggering $47,771,527 and sold 458,855,348 RXS tokens. Investors purchasing RXS in presale stage 12 will realize an instant gain of 25% when the token is launched at $0.25 in June.

Moreover, a total supply of capped RXS tokens assures scarcity and long-term value appreciation.

This, alongside Rexas Finance’s multi-chain functionality, increases its appeal, giving Rexas Finance the potential to be the next “game-changer” in crypto.

Conclusion: ADA vs. RXS—Which is the better investment?

Cardano (ADA) can only achieve the price of $2 if it regains investors’ trust and breaks through intense resistance levels.

However, we should anticipate a longer recovery than expected due to the weakness in ADA’s technical indicators and the lack of strong momentum.

Rexas Finance (RXS) has already established itself for explosive growth, as its presale has been performing remarkably well.

RXS’s price target for the end of 2025 is $29, and with such estimated growth, RXS is ideal for early investors as it could offer 14,400% ROI.

RXS is likely to outperform ADA in the short and long term, as the inflow of investment toward Rexas Finance indicates such trends.

Those seeking the next promising crypto investment opportunity should consider Rexas Finance.

The community-driven model, real-world asset tokenization, and Certik-audited ecosystem make Rexas one of the most promising crypto investments of 2025.

