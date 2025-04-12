Bitcoin Pepe presale is quickly selling out as Trump’s tariff pause sends cryptos soaring

The Bitcoin Pepe presale is gaining momentum as the crypto market rebounds following US President Donald Trump’s decision to pause tariffs.

Investors are rushing to participate, drawn by the project’s innovative features and the promise of substantial returns.

With the market showing signs of recovery after weeks of uncertainty, many view Bitcoin Pepe as a timely investment opportunity in a revitalized crypto landscape.

Crypto market rebounds after Trump’s tariff pause

Trump’s announcement of a 90-day tariff suspension has ignited a powerful rally across financial markets.

Cryptocurrencies have emerged as standout performers in this relief wave.

Bitcoin (BTC) has soared above $83k following the news, while Ethereum (ETH), Dogecoin (DOGE), and Solana (SOL) posted gains exceeding 12% in the same period.

The initial tariff threats had previously dragged down both the crypto and stock markets, creating widespread unease.

Now, the pause has lifted that pressure, unleashing a wave of optimism among investors.

Zach Pandl, head of research at Grayscale Investments, argues that this environment favors cryptocurrencies as a hedge against dollar weakness and rising inflation.

Besides catapulting established cryptocurrencies, this market upswing has set the stage for heightened interest in emerging projects like Bitcoin Pepe (BPEP).

Bitcoin Pepe rides the crypto optimism wave

Bitcoin Pepe (BPEP) blends the viral appeal of meme culture with cutting-edge blockchain technology.

The project introduces a “Meme Layer-2” solution for Bitcoin, enabling instant transactions and near-zero fees. Its PEP-20 token standard empowers users to create meme coins on Bitcoin’s famously secure network.

It is currently in its presale phase, which is in its eighth stage out of a total of 28 presale stages.

So far, the price of the BPEP token has increased by 40.5% and is set to continue increasing to its final presale stage price of $0.0784. In the next presale stage, for example, the token price is expected to jump by an additional 5.1% to $0.031.

The roadmap, which spans six phases, culminates in a decentralized exchange (DEX) tailored for meme trading on Bitcoin.

Having raised over $6.51 million, the presale is quickly selling out, amplifying urgency among buyers.

Notably, Bitcoin Pepe’s fusion of Bitcoin’s reliability with Solana-like efficiency makes it stand out.

As the crypto market regains its footing, Bitcoin Pepe offers a fresh avenue for portfolio diversification. Its combination of innovation and timing positions it as a potentially lucrative investment in today’s rebounding market.

Investors see Bitcoin Pepe’s Layer-2 technology and meme-driven appeal as a unique opportunity.

With the crypto market soaring and Bitcoin and Solana regaining their bullish momentum, those seeking the best cryptocurrency to invest in at the moment could try the Bitcoin Pepe (BPEP) presale.