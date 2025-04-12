CartelFi presale gains momentum as Dogecoin eyes major breakout

Dogecoin (DOGE) is showing strong signs of a comeback, surging 3% over the past 24 hours and moving firmly above the key $0.165 support level.

As excitement builds for a potential Dogecoin rally, another opportunity is quietly gaining traction: CartelFi (CARTFI).

With its presale heating up, CartelFi is emerging as a promising option for investors seeking the next big crypto opportunity without chasing already-rising assets.

Dogecoin’s recent rebound follows a steep correction of over 70%, but technical signals now hint at a reversal.

The meme coin is forming a tight falling wedge pattern — a historically bullish setup that often precedes strong upward moves.

Adding to the optimism, the daily Relative Strength Index (RSI) shows a bullish divergence, suggesting the selling pressure may finally be losing steam.

While Dogecoin enthusiasts await a breakout above the wedge’s trendline, a new contender, CartelFi, is turning heads across the crypto community.

Designed to leverage blockchain innovation for decentralized finance (DeFi) advancements, CartelFi’s presale success is an early sign of strong investor confidence.

Why CartelFi could be a smart investment choice

Unlike many meme coins riding hype alone, CartelFi offers a real-world application within the DeFi space, positioning itself as more than just another speculative token.

Its platform aims to provide users with access to secure, scalable, and efficient decentralized financial products.

As presales are often a key phase to identify undervalued projects, the growing momentum behind CartelFi suggests that early adopters see long-term potential.

Crypto markets are known for their cycles of innovation and trend shifts.

Just as early investments in projects like Solana and Polygon proved rewarding for patient investors, getting in early on a promising presale like CartelFi could offer a similar upside — especially during a period when investor attention is broadening beyond established giants.

Dogecoin’s bullish setup

Meanwhile, Dogecoin’s price action is also worth watching closely.

Traders are eyeing a breakout above the falling wedge’s resistance.

A successful move could set DOGE on a path toward $0.35 and even $0.50 in the coming months.

Whale accumulation is another bullish indicator supporting this view, suggesting that large investors are positioning for an upcoming rally.

Additionally, broader market sentiment remains positive as Bitcoin stabilizes above $83,000, lifting altcoins along with it.

This risk-on environment could be the perfect backdrop for both Dogecoin and CartelFi to thrive.

Currently, the CartelFi presale price is at $0.029. It will increase to $0.0305 in the next stage.

The project has raised $830,868 so far in just a couple of days of its presale.

Final thoughts

As Dogecoin teases a major breakout, CartelFi’s presale offers investors a fresh opportunity to diversify into an early-stage project with strong fundamentals.

While Dogecoin might deliver short-term gains on a breakout, CartelFi could be a strategic long-term play as DeFi continues to expand its footprint in the crypto market.

For investors looking to balance excitement with smart positioning, keeping an eye on both Dogecoin’s technical patterns and CartelFi’s rapid presale growth could be the key to catching the next big wave in crypto.

You can dive deeper into CartelFi before finalizing your decision to invest on its website.