Bitcoin Pepe gains momentum as BCH and SOL soar

Bitcoin Cash, Solana, and Bitcoin Pepe are making waves in the crypto market, each carving out its own path with distinct strengths.

Here is the price performance of these top altcoin and why Bitcoin Pepe’s presale is turning heads.

Bitcoin Cash: bulls ride a 15% surge

Copy link to section

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is having a moment, climbing 15% in the past week to hit highs of $352 as per CoinGecko data.

Its market cap sits at $6.7 billion, ranking BCH among the top gainers.

Over the past 24 hours, BCH has gained 10%, outpacing many peers, with trading volume spiking 15% to $239 million. Amid broader gains, the bulls are eyeing $400, a level that feels within reach given the momentum.

BCH’s appeal lies in its roots as a Bitcoin fork focused on faster, cheaper transactions. Bitcoin’s surge to above $84k sees a notable vibe engulf the Bitcoin Cash community. This bullish outlook aligns with potential for BTC to retest $100 in the short term.

If this traction holds, BCH could test the $400 mark and potentially extend gains to a new supply wall..

Solana: What next as SOL moves back above $130?

Copy link to section

Solana (SOL) is flexing its muscle, reclaiming $130 and trading at $132.37 at last check on CoinGecko.

It’s up 7% in 24 hours and 11% over the week, pushing its market cap to $67 billion. Meanwhile, trading volume stood at $4.6 billion, a modest jump signaling strong interest.

Solana’s Layer 1 blockchain is built for speed and low costs, making it a hub for decentralized finance, meme coins and NFTS. While Solana’s price hovered near $130, the altcoin boasts an all-time high of $293 on January 19, 2025.

SOL’s ride above $130 will open up bulls to highs of $150 and potentially $200.

Bitcoin Pepe: meme-powered layer 2

Copy link to section

BCH and SOL are established altcoins in the crypto market.

However, investors are keen on potential gems. Bitcoin Pepe (BPEP), a meme coin layered on Bitcoin’s blockchain as a Layer 2 solution, is getting notable interest.

The project aims to blend BTC’s security and Solana’s network speed. The result is a meme coin project that could benefit from both BTC and SOL. Currently, the Bitoin Pepe presale has raised $6.5 million so far.

Tokens are priced at a massive bargain of $0.0295.

With the presale gathering pace and analysts suggesting a crypto uptick, BPEP’s tapping into Bitcoin’s brand while leaning on Solana, this might be the time to buy.

Notably, Bitcoin Pepe’s presale success puts BPEP in a good position for a post-launch explosion. If the team delivers on the roadmap and market conditions align, BPEP could be one of the key tokens to watch in 2025.

Learn more about Bitcoin Pepe here.