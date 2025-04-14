BingX kicks off its 7th anniversary with ‘Your Voice, Our Story’ campaign

In celebration of its 7th anniversary, the global leading cryptocurrency exchange BingX unveiled a user story campaign titled “Your Voice, Our Story“, inviting users from around the world to share their unique journeys and unforgettable moments with BingX.

This campaign is rooted in BingX’s long-standing user-first vision, running from April 14, 2025, 10:00 (UTC) to April 30, 2025, 10:00 (UTC).

To thank the community, BingX is offering a 10,000 USDT Early Bird Prize Pool for the first 1,000 participants. Exceptional storytellers will have the opportunity to win limited-edition Anniversary Gift Boxes, an iPhone 16 Pro Max, an iPad Pro, and an Apple Watch.

Since its establishment in 2018, BingX has grown into one of the top crypto trading platforms globally, thanks to the trust and support of its vibrant community.

As part of this year’s milestone, BingX is turning the spotlight on the people behind the platform — its users.

The campaign invites its users and community members to submit personal stories, whether it’s about their first crypto trade, a life-changing moment, or how BingX has played a role in their crypto journey.

Selected stories will be featured across BingX’s global social media channels, blog, and video campaign, with exclusive rewards for participants.

Outstanding storytellers will not only see their entries turned into a special anniversary video—highlighting the global spirit and diverse backgrounds of BingX users—but will also have an opportunity to participate in a live AMA (Ask Me Anything) session with Vivien Lin, Chief Product Officer of BingX.

This interactive session offers storytellers a unique chance to engage directly, share their experiences, and exchange ideas that could shape the future of the platform.

Vivien shared her heartfelt thoughts: “Every trade tells a story, but behind every trade is a person — full of hope, ambition, and resilience. As we mark our 7th anniversary, it is not just a time to look back at our achievements, but to spotlight the very people who made it possible. This campaign is a chance to celebrate our users — not just as traders, but as visionaries, builders, and dreamers. Through these stories, we gain insights into how BingX has impacted lives globally, and in turn, how our users have shaped us. I am especially excited to meet you during the AMA and hear how we can continue building a platform that evolves with you.”

This campaign is just the first of many surprises planned for BingX’s 7th anniversary. It kicks off a series of initiatives designed to bring users closer to the heart of BingX’s journey.

By putting the spotlight on real voices, BingX is reaffirming its commitment to transparency, inclusion, and user empowerment.

As the celebrations unfold, the community can look forward to more meaningful engagements, rewards, and innovations that reflect the platform’s dedication to its users — not just for the past seven years, but for many more to come.

About BingX

Founded in 2018, BingX is a leading crypto exchange, serving over 20 million users worldwide.

BingX offers diversified products and services, including spot, derivatives, copy trading, and asset management – all designed for the evolving needs of users, from beginners to professionals.

BingX is committed to providing a trustworthy platform that empowers users with innovative tools and features to elevate their trading proficiency.

In 2024, BingX proudly became the official crypto exchange partner of Chelsea Football Club, marking an exciting debut in the world of sports.

For more information please visit: https://bingx.com/