Ethereum (ETH) vs. Bitcoin (BTC) quarterly returns: how they performed in Q1 2025 and what to expect in Q2

The cryptocurrency market had a damp close to the first quarter of 2025.

Bitcoin’s price slumped 6.49% in Q1 2025, marking its weakest start since 2020.

On the other hand, Ethereum’s performance was even worse, as it plunged 37.98% for its most disappointing opening quarter since 2018.

Such downturns contradict historical tendencies, as they typically see substantial growth in the first quarter.

Ethereum’s challenges persist as ETH/BTC ratio decreases

Copy link to section

This markdown for the ETH ETF magnifies just how grim Ethereum’s year has been marked, given that this period is historically the best for the asset.

As per Coinglass data, ETH has recorded an average gain of 77% in Q1s.

The approximately $5 million Ethereum ETF also suffered from a seventeen-day streak of outflows, which only ended on Friday, March 27.

Furthermore, Ethereum has suffered its sharpest quarterly markdown since 2018, spiraling close to 46% lower.

This extreme divergence in Ethereum vs Bitcoin performance is noteworthy as it portrays ETH lacking momentum against Bitcoin for the first time in a post-halving year.

BTC faces uncertainty amid economic concerns

Copy link to section

BTC’s upward drift to $108,000, propelled by bull sentiments over Trump’s presidential tenure and escalating trade conflicts, feels like history.

Bitcoin struggled this year, finishing 2025 Q1 with its worst first-quarter performance since 2018 after falling to $82,000.

The flagship asset, which had risen to $88,000 in its rebound a few days ago, is now retreating into the lower $80,000 range.

BTC is on course for a 12.18% decline with its current trajectory, as its performance in the last two months negates its positive streak at the start of the year.

Amidst rising trade tensions, inflow streaks into Bitcoin ETFs have notably dwindled this year, so far being capped at ten days.

Recovery signals for Q2

Copy link to section

A few analysts still believe the Ethereum price drop will be sustained in the long run, which could mean some positive signals for Q2.

Ethereum is projected to drop further in the short run, yet Bitcoin’s over-performance is bound to motivate Bitcoin to break the trend.

Such positive indicators of investor behaviour are beginning to surface. Most notably, investors have removed over 30,000 BTC from exchanges within a week.

This typically suggests a move away from short-term trading towards a longer-term strategy of holding.

The crash of ETH may, in theory, start reversing pretty soon, particularly given that historically, Ethereum and Bitcoin’s performance seems to improve in the second quarter instead of the first.

Nonetheless, it must be remembered that a lot of volatility in the crypto markets is also likely with the Trump tariff announcement on April 2 and the US inflation data dropping on April 10.

Rexas Finance: the future of tokenized wealth

Copy link to section

Through Rexas Finance, investors can tokenize real estate, commodities, and collectibles, opening high-value markets to more everyday players.

This fractional ownership model allows anyone to own a share of a $10 million property or a piece of exquisite art without actually purchasing the entire arrangement.

Rexas Finance has provided unprecedented security of illiquid assets with blockchain technology, making them globally liquid and transparent.

Rexas Finance’s presale has also been a record-breaking success, raising $47,810,895 from selling 459,052,186 tokens.

Many investors remain optimistic about the token’s prospects, given that the price has skyrocketed from $0.03 to $0.20, an increase of over 567%.

This comes despite the official launches on three premium exchanges scheduled for June 19, 2025, at a set token price of $0.25.

The RXS token has been added to major trackers like CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko, enabling investors to monitor the token’s analytics.

Rexas Finance underwent a Certik assessment, ensuring its security, credibility, and soaring reputation within the crypto market.

With Rexas Finance (RXS), demand has surged, at least promising a 500% return to early 2025 investors.

Conclusion

Bitcoin and Ethereum are struggling in the face of challenging market conditions, while Rexas Finance is trying to establish its foothold in the blockchain space.

RXS provides a remarkable investment prospect with its tokenization model, slumping presale demand, and solid market fundamentals.

Despite the turbulent conditions faced by the broader crypto industry, RXS leads in innovation and growth and is poised to reshape future asset management.

For more information about Rexas Finance (RXS) visit the links below:

Website: https://rexas.com

Win $1 million giveaway: https://bit.ly/Rexas1M

Whitepaper: https://rexas.com/rexas-whitepaper.pdf

Twitter/X: https://x.com/rexasfinance

Telegram: https://t.me/rexasfinance