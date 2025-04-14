Is Bitcoin Pepe worth owning despite tariff tantrums?

Bitcoin has been consolidating within a tight range in recent weeks, amidst fears of Trump tariffs pushing the US economy into a recession.

However, experts, including Wharton’s Jeremy Siegel, continue to believe that the Federal Reserve will cut its key interest rate further in 2025.

And once it does, the crypto market at large will likely resume its upward trajectory as lower rates tend to be positive for risk-on assets.

In fact, once the US central bank cuts rates further, titans like BTC as well as up-and-coming meme coins like Bitcoin Pepe will benefit.

Trump’s change of heart could benefit Bitcoin Pepe

While the new tariffs and a subsequently emerging trade war have hurt US stocks hard in recent weeks, experts continue to believe that President Trump plans on using them to negotiate better trade agreements with allies.

In fact, the White House recently announced a 90-day pause on all reciprocal tariffs except ones on China.

That brought more confidence to the market that tariffs are likely not here to stay.

If that proves true, and the new administration changes course on implementation of the new tariffs, it could clear the path for the US central bank to lower interest rates further in 2025.

This would make bonds and savings accounts less attractive, potentially pushing capital to the risk-on assets like Bitcoin Pepe.

If you’re interested in learning more about Bitcoin Pepe, you should click here to visit its website now.

Bitcoin Pepe: major upside ahead

Apart from the macro tailwinds, there’s plenty that’s specific to Bitcoin Pepe itself that makes owning the meme coin worth it for 2025.

For starters, Bitcoin Pepe is currently in presale. So, it’s not among a long list of meme coins that have already had their moment in the sun.

The explosive early-stage growth typically associated with breakout meme coins hasn’t yet played out for Bitcoin Pepe, meaning its presale phase offers one of the few windows to establish a meaningful position ahead of a potential parabolic run.

Bitcoin Pepe has not even been listed on a crypto exchange so far.

Once it does, it will be much more accessible for global investors and, therefore, with more interest, its price could rise significantly in the coming months.

Structured across 30 stages, the presale features incremental price increases of approximately 5% per stage.

Additionally, Bitcoin Pepe is going for $0.0295 only at the time of writing.

The token is expected to hit $0.0864 by the end of the presale, implying massive potential gains for early participants.

If you’d like to dive deeper into Bitcoin Pepe before finalising your decision to invest in it, you should visit its website at this link.