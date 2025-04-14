MEXC celebrates 7 years of innovation as title sponsor at Dubai’s premier crypto event TOKEN2049

MEXC, a global leader in cryptocurrency exchange services, will proudly participate as one of the seven exclusive Title Sponsors at TOKEN2049 Dubai, taking place from April 29 to May 1, 2025, at the prestigious Madinat Jumeirah.

This premier industry event coincides with MEXC’s milestone 7th Anniversary, providing an ideal platform to showcase the exchange’s continued commitment to innovation and user-centric solutions.

Leading the way in crypto accessibility

As TOKEN2049 Dubai prepares to welcome 15,000 attendees from over 4,000 companies worldwide, MEXC will demonstrate why it has become the preferred platform for 36 million users across 170+ countries.

Under the brand promise “Your Easiest Way to Crypto,” MEXC has consistently delivered a trading experience that is fast, economical, and user-friendly.

Visitors to MEXC’s booth will discover why the platform has earned its reputation for accessibility and innovation.

The exchange offers a broad selection of trending tokens, regular airdrop opportunities, and competitive trading fees within a secure and efficient environment designed to meet the needs of both newcomers and experienced traders.

Celebrating 7 years of growth with global campaign and exclusive announcements

TOKEN2049 Dubai provides the perfect backdrop for MEXC to commemorate its 7th anniversary — a journey marked by consistent growth, technological advancement, and an unwavering focus on user satisfaction.

From its founding in 2018, MEXC has evolved into one of the industry’s most trusted exchanges, known for its liquidity strength and comprehensive service offerings.

Tracy Jin, Chief Operating Officer of MEXC, who will be joining a panel at the mainstage, expressed enthusiasm about the upcoming event: “Our 7th anniversary represents a significant milestone in MEXC’s evolution from a startup to a global leader serving over 36 million users. We’re particularly excited to use TOKEN2049 Dubai as a platform to unveil several major announcements that will shape the future of our exchange and bring even more value to our users. The crypto community can expect groundbreaking new features and partnerships that reflect our commitment to continuous innovation.”

As part of the celebration, MEXC has launched a global anniversary campaign featuring a massive 10,000,000 USDTprize pool.

The campaign, running from April 13 to May 7, 2025, invites users to participate in three exciting arenas: Team PNL Rate Competition, Collect, Assemble & Win, and Solo Leaderboard Battle.

These competitive events offer opportunities for both individuals and teams to showcase their trading skills while earning substantial rewards, reinforcing MEXC’s commitment to community engagement and user empowerment.

As part of the anniversary celebrations, MEXC will also host special events including the ‘Celebra7eMEXC Party’ on April 30th and an exclusive yacht experience for select partners on May 1st.

These gatherings will provide valuable networking opportunities while highlighting MEXC’s appreciation for its global community of users and partners.

Revolutionary DEX+ platform: bridging centralized and decentralized trading

The spotlight on MEXC’s TOKEN2049 presence will be on its DEX+ platform, launched in March 2025.

This innovative hybrid solution seamlessly integrates centralized and decentralized trading capabilities, allowing users to access over 15,000 tokens across the Solana and BNB Chain ecosystems without leaving the familiar MEXC interface.

DEX+ represents a significant advancement in trading technology, enhancing user experience while expanding MEXC’s appeal to on-chain trading enthusiasts.

By eliminating the traditional barriers between centralized and decentralized exchanges, MEXC continues to drive innovation that serves the evolving needs of the global crypto community.

Connect with MEXC at TOKEN2049 Dubai

TOKEN2049 Dubai attendees are encouraged to visit MEXC’s booth to explore the platform’s features, learn about the revolutionary DEX+ technology, and discover special promotions available exclusively during the event.

As a special highlight of the 7th-anniversary celebration, MEXC will showcase a collection of seven limited-edition commemorative merchandise items, attractively displayed and available for visitors at the booth.

MEXC representatives will be available throughout the conference to provide demonstrations, answer questions, discuss potential partnerships, and help attendees acquire these exclusive anniversary items.

TOKEN2049 Dubai presents an extraordinary opportunity for industry professionals and crypto enthusiasts to experience firsthand the innovations that have established MEXC as a leading exchange.

Whether exploring cryptocurrency for the first time or seeking advanced trading solutions, visitors to MEXC’s booth will find knowledgeable representatives ready to demonstrate the platform’s capabilities and explain why MEXC continues to be “Your Easiest Way to Crypto” for millions of users worldwide.

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is committed to being “Your Easiest Way to Crypto.”

Serving over 36 million users across 170+ countries, MEXC is known for its broad selection of trending tokens, everyday airdrop opportunities, and low trading fees.

Our user-friendly platform is designed to support both new traders and experienced investors, offering secure and efficient access to digital assets.

MEXC prioritizes simplicity and innovation, making crypto trading more accessible and rewarding.

