PepeX price comparison: Presale gains outpace rivals in meme coin race

The cryptocurrency market is witnessing a notable rise in PepeX (PEPX), an AI-powered meme coin launchpad on the BNB Smart Chain, as its presale surpasses $1.35 million.

With a price of $0.0268 in its ongoing 30-stage, 90-day presale, PepeX is drawing comparisons to established meme coins like Pepe (PEPE) and PepeCoin (PEPECOIN), igniting discussions about its competitive edge.

As the market remains volatile, investors are scrutinizing PepeX’s value proposition against its peers, though the establishment narrative of inevitable meme coin success warrants skepticism.

PepeX’s presale began at $0.02, with a 5% price increase per stage, reaching $0.0268 by Stage 6, with 75 days remaining, as noted by the official PepeX account on X.

This gradual rise has attracted significant interest, with 45% of its 2.25 billion token supply sold, per CoinJournal on April 10, 2025.

Why PepeX is popular?

Its AI-driven platform aims to revolutionize meme coin launches, offering fairness and reducing pump-and-dump risks seen in 99% of Pump.fun projects, aclaim that challenges the hype-driven model of many rivals.

In contrast, Pepe (PEPE), an Ethereum-based meme coin, trades at $0.00000739, with a $3.1 billion market cap, per Bybit on April 12, 2025.

Despite a 7.55% daily gain, it remains 75% below its $0.000028 all-time high from December 2024, per CoinMarketCap, reflecting stagnation after its 2023 surge.

PepeCoin (PEPECOIN), another contender, sits at $0.5114 with a $54.7 million market cap, up 9.52% in 24 hours, per CoinMarketCap on April 13, 2025, but trails its $7.51 peak by 93%.

Both coins lack the utility PepeX promises, relying on community hype and token burns, which may not sustain long-term value.

PepeX’s $0.0268 price is significantly higher than PEPE’s micro-value and aligns closer to PEPECOIN’s range, reflecting its early-stage premium.

PepeX set for a surge

Analysts suggest PepeX could see a 332% presale surge to $0.0836 if momentum holds, outpacing PEPE’s modest recovery and PEPECOIN’s volatility.

However, its unproven status and reliance on AI adoption raise risks, especially in a market where 45% bearish sentiment persists for similar coins, per Bitget on April 13, 2025.

Posts found on X show 28% bullish sentiment, but the lack of exchange listings post-presale could limit liquidity compared to PEPE’s established presence on Binance and PEPECOIN’s LBank trading.

The establishment narrative of meme coin dominance often overlooks utility gaps—PEPE’s no-tax appeal and PEPECOIN’s burning mechanism haven’t prevented declines, suggesting PepeX’s AI focus could be a differentiator if executed well.

Investors should weigh PepeX’s growth potential against PEPE’s stability and PEPECOIN’s recovery, monitoring presale progress and market trends for informed decisions.

For more information, click here.


