Solana’s next big move: will it break $200 or fall to $94?

Solana (SOL) stays under significant bearish pressure even as the crypto market recovers gradually after a notable drop over the past month.

Intense market sell-offs last week caused SOL’s stock to tumble about 10%. It has struggled to keep an optimistic momentum.

Solana has had a significant rejection at the $145 barrier and trades below the $130 support level.

The urgent question remains: Will Solana plummet below $94 or push toward the $200 mark while traders carefully observe its next significant movement?

Will Solana price break $200 or fall to $94?

Copy link to section

The price of Solana has been erratic; from its peak of $294 on January 19, 2025, the token dropped a startling 57%.

Despite this sharp drop, the general crypto market is still developing, which gives SOL a chance to recover. With a 1.30% rise in the past 24 hours, today’s global crypto market capitalization is $2.69 trillion.

This increase suggests possible market stability, which would help Solana’s price movement. Market activity has also exploded, reflecting a notable 35.83% increase; the total crypto trading volume in the past 24 hours exceeds $76.09 billion.

The leading player in the crypto market, Bitcoin, is currently hovering at about $83,000. Given the past correlation between BTC and SOL, additional price increases for Bitcoin could spark Solana’s comeback.

Moreover, conjecture about accepting an ETF based on Solana has generated market hope.

SOL’s price jumped by 8% in just 24 hours upon word of a possible Solana ETF surfaced, clearly showing the significant influence of institutional interest.

Polymarketcap reports that Solana’s expected growth rate is 82%, supporting the likelihood of a substantial price increase.

Source: Polymarket

Notwithstanding these positive signs, Solana still has a downside risk. Should the general attitude toward the market weaken, SOL might suffer more losses.

Macroeconomic uncertainty plus declining investor confidence could cause Solana’s price to drop to $94.

Whether SOL has a bullish breakout or suffers more losses will depend mainly on the market’s direction in the following weeks.

Source: TradingView

Solana must first break over the $150 resistance level to restore strength. Should it succeed, the primary goals would be $170, $180, and the crucial $200 mark.

Still, a lack of sustaining buying demand can cause more falls. Should the pessimistic attitude increase, SOL could test support at $100 and show a significantly more declining trend into $94 below $120.

While Solana faces uncertainty in its price movement, Rexas Finance (RXS) has emerged as the altcoin poised for an explosive rally.

Rexas Finance (RXS): the altcoin set to outperform Solana

Copy link to section

Rexas Finance empowers people to own or tokenize actual assets, including real estate, artwork, goods, and intellectual property. This creative asset tokenization method transforms investment behavior and makes worldwide smooth ownership transfers possible.

Currently in its 12th and final presale stage, RXS is priced at just $0.20. The presale has already raised an impressive $47.79 million, filling 91.80% of its allocation, with the launch price at $0.25.

Investors have been flocking to RXS due to its rapid growth, soaring over 500% from its initial presale price to its current valuation.

Adding to its appeal, Rexas Finance is conducting a $1 million giveaway, attracting over 1.82 million entries. The giveaway will reward 20 winners with $50,000 worth of RXS each.

To participate, investors must contribute at least $100 in the presale, complete specific tasks, and refer others to gain bonus entries.

One key factor boosting investor confidence in RXS is its successful audit by Certik, a leading blockchain security firm. This validation increases trust among investors, further solidifying Rexas Finance as a strong contender in the market.

With its presale momentum and innovative real-world asset tokenization model, RXS is projected to skyrocket to $150 post-launch, marking an astounding 750x surge from its current price.

This positions Rexas Finance as a more lucrative investment opportunity than Solana, offering significantly higher returns.

Conclusion

Solana still has development potential, but its short-term price behavior is under doubt. For those seeking exponential returns, though, Rexas Finance (RXS) offers a convincing alternative.

With its creative asset tokenizing approach, explosive presale momentum, and Certik-audited security, RXS is positioned for a considerable rise, possibly exceeding $150.

Rexas Finance is the altcoin with the highest growth potential in the following months, while Solana struggles with market pressure.

For more information about Rexas Finance (RXS) visit the links below:

Website: https://rexas.com

Win $1 million giveaway: https://bit.ly/Rexas1M

Whitepaper: https://rexas.com/rexas-whitepaper.pdf

Twitter/X: https://x.com/rexasfinance

Telegram: https://t.me/rexasfinance