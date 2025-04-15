Chainlink (LINK) joins Paypal and Venmo but investors are moving to Ruvi AI (RUVI) for massive profits in April 2025

Exciting news has hit the crypto space as Chainlink (LINK) joins PayPal and Venmo’s growing list of supported cryptocurrencies.

This expansion opens new doors for LINK holders, adding ease and flexibility to buying, selling, and transferring.

Additionally, analysts are predicting a 35% price surge for LINK if it breaks a key resistance level at $15.68.

The buzz is certainly real, and LINK’s new accessibility could attract fresh retail investors.

However, Chainlink is operating in a highly speculative zone.

While the potential 35% jump sounds impressive, it hinges heavily on technical breakouts and market sentiment, both of which can falter.

For investors seeking a more transparent and immediate return on their investments, Ruvi AI emerges as a standout contender with its reward-heavy presale and robust blockchain model.

RUVI’s VIP 3 tier delivers unmatched rewards

RUVI sets itself apart with its tiered presale structure, designed to multiply investor profit and incentivize early participation.

One of the most enticing options, the VIP 3 tier, requires holding at least 100,000 RUVI tokens.

At the presale price of $0.01 per token, a $1,000 investment secures your position in this exclusive tier.

What makes the VIP 3 tier truly exceptional is its 60% bonus, adding another 60,000 tokens to your holdings.

This brings your total to 160,000 RUVI tokens.

With RUVI’s listing price set at $0.07, those tokens will be valued at $11,200, representing an impressive leap from your $1,000 initial investment.

That’s a profit of $10,200 or a jaw-dropping 1,120% ROI.

Unlike Chainlink’s dependency on breaking technical resistance for growth, RUVI offers a pre-defined and reliable path to returns, giving investors a clear vision of their potential profits right from the start.

RUVIs Leaderboard Rewards System provides an additional layer of incentives for the most dedicated investors.

If you manage to rank within the Top 100 holders, you’ll receive an additional 100,000 RUVI tokens on top of your existing holdings.

This combination of presale bonuses and leaderboard rewards offers unparalleled earning potential, dwarfing the speculative gains promised by projects like Chainlink.

Chainlink has carved out a unique niche in the market as a top oracle provider, but its future largely hinges on external partnerships and unpredictable price movements.

While the PayPal integration is exciting, it doesn’t guarantee market stability or consistent returns for investors.

By contrast, RUVI’s presale and rewards model ensures immediate value and long-term benefits for its community.

RUVI’s status as an AI-powered blockchain platform also positions it as more than just a hype-driven cryptocurrency.

With real-world applications across industries like content creation and technology, RUVI is building sustainable value.

This fundamental approach makes RUVI an investment in both innovation and profitability.

Act now to secure your spot in RUVI’s future

With its VIP tier offering bonus and Leaderboard rewards pushing earnings even further, RUVI presents a rare opportunity for smart investors to maximize their returns in a predictable and transparent way.

Whether you’re new to crypto or looking to diversify beyond speculative projects like Chainlink, RUVI offers a practical and profitable alternative.

Don’t wait for the market to decide Chainlink’s trajectory. Take control of your financial future by joining RUVI’s presale today.

