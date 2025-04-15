Dogecoin, Fartcoin and CartelFi price prediction as BTC eyes $90K

The current market conditions have most cryptocurrencies in negative territory over the past month.

However, with Bitcoin (BTC) eyeing $90,000 and risk assets likely to bounce, what’s the price prediction for Dogecoin (DOGE), Fartcoin (FARTCOIN), and CartelFi (CARTFI)?

Analysts predict a shift in investor sentiment, despite tariffs and recession concerns, that could see Bitcoin price target a short-term bounce.

If this advance cascades across the ecosystem, traders who position well could reap notable gains.

But what’s the price outlook for these meme coins?

Fartcoin price prediction

Fartcoin has been a standout performer. In the past week, FARTCOIN price has surged more than 60%, while its current price of $0.93 is 170% up in the past month.

In defying the market’s risk-off sentiment, the high-flying memecoin has accelerated its rise in the top 100 by market cap.

On the daily chart, price action is where bulls have retested the upper Bollinger Bands above $0.98.

Notable also are the Parabolic SAR dots, which are below the current range, signaling sustained bullish momentum.

The $1.00 resistance remains a key breakout level to watch.

If Bitcoin hits $90k and meme coin flows resume, Fartcoin could target $1.51.

It means an extended rise above the upper Bollinger Band, with a potential rally to $2.10.

However, a failure to hold support will allow bears to target $0.60.

FARTCOIN chart by TradingView

Dogecoin price prediction

Dogecoin is currently consolidating around $0.16. The meme coin has dropped 3% in the past 24 hours and is only up 5.7% in the past week.

Currently, the DOGE price hovers below the midpoint of the Bollinger Band, with RSI underneath the neutral mark.

The price action within the Bollinger Bands indicates reduced volatility as traders book profits.

Dogecoin’s daily chart has the lower boundary at $0.14 as key support, likely given the Parabolic SAR dots.

Meanwhile, the upper bound at $0.18 could be the next bullish target.

On the downside, failing to hold above $0.15 could lead to a pullback to $0.10.

DOGE chart by TradingView

CartelFi presale and price forecast

CartelFi introduces a groundbreaking protocol that transforms idle memecoins into yield-bearing assets while retaining their explosive upside potential.

Through specialized liquidity pools, it offers high APYs, outpacing traditional DeFi protocols, and employs a deflationary mechanism with automatic buybacks and burns using up to 100% of fees.

This creates a deflationary pressure designed to support token value and add long-term growth potential.

The presale, launched on April 8, 2025, spans 90 days across 30 stages, with prices rising 5% every 72 hours.

CartelFi has already raised more than $903,000.

Starting at $0.0251, the price has quickly risen through the first few stages to $0.0305.

In the next stage, it will rise again to $0.032. CARTFI could see strong interest post-presale, especially with exchange listings.

