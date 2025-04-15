PepeX token thrives as Dogecoin and Bitcoin prices remain stuck

Amid the persistent economic uncertainties, fear remains the main emotion in the cryptocurrency space. As such, most majors and meme tokens are facing hurdles in their winding path to recovery. More specifically, most meme tokens are under pressure as enthusiasts opt for Bitcoin’s stability.

Even so, fresh projects whose growth potential is founded on its ability to solve existing challenges in the crypto space are thriving. PepeX, one such meme project, has already raised over $1.3 million in just three weeks. Its mission is to make fair launches fair again by eliminating gatekeeping and placing control in the hands of the community.

Dogecoin price under pressure as investors opt for Bitcoin’s stability

With the ongoing market volatility and expected crypto recovery, investors appear to be rushing to Bitcoin’s stability. Subsequently, lower-liquidity meme tokens like Dogecoin are under selling pressure.

While it has held steady above the support zone of $0.1500, it is still trading below the 25 and 50-day EMAs as seen on its daily price chart. In the short term, it may remain range-bound with $0.1750 being a resistance zone worth watching.

Beyond that level, improved market sentiment may give the bulls an opportunity to hit the next target at $0.1856. However, this thesis will be invalidated by a drop below the highlighted support zone.

PepeX maintains upward momentum as meme enthusiasts bet on its potential

With the ultra-popular meme culture, several developers have grown to be crypto millionaires. However, this often requires advanced tech skills; leaving out retail investors who also year for a piece of the proverbial pie.

PepeX is out to solve this challenge by eliminating any form of gatekeeping. As the first AI-powered tokenization launchpad, it allows for crypto enthusiasts with no coding skills to create, brand, and market their tokens with ease.

At the same time, it protects holders’ investments by ensuring 95% of the token’s total supply is for public sale. Should the project fail, the creators lose their 5% to the community.

PepeX’s focus on fairness, transparency, and accessibility has captured the attention of savvy investors; raising over $1.3 million in just 3 weeks. As such, early holders have an irresistible opportunity to earn hefty gains during the current presale and beyond. What started at a token price at $0.02 is already at $0.0243 and is set to reach $0.0823 by the end of the 30-stage presale. Hurry up and buy PepeX here.

Bitcoin price bolstered by steadiness as bulls eye a recovery

As crypto enthusiasts look forward to a recovery, Bitcoin has emerged as the preferred asset due to its stability. Even with fear being the main emotion in the cryptocurrency space, it has held steady above the crucial support zone of $82,000.

A look at its daily price chart shows it trading above the short-term EMA while it strives to break the resistance along the 50-day EMA at $85,750. If more buyers enter the market, the improved market sentiment will likely push Bitcoin price higher to the resistance level of $89,075.