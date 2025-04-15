TermMax announces mainnet launch – revolutionizing DeFi borrowing and lending

TermMax is excited to announce the official mainnet launch on Ethereum and Arbitrum, going live on April 15, 2024.

TermMax is set to redefine decentralized finance (DeFi) by offering the most efficient leverage solution – fixed-rates borrowing and lending with a single click.

The extended features include one-click looping positioning, range orders, and customizable pricing curves.

Think of TermMax as Uniswap V3 for borrowing and lending—a platform that combines the flexibility of Uniswap V3 with a V4 upgrade in the near future.

How TermMax solves key DeFi challenges

TermMax is designed to address key challenges faced by DeFi users, streamlining the borrowing, lending, and leveraging experience.

Here’s how it solves these issues:

Complex leveraged yield strategies – TermMax offers one-click looping, eliminating multi-step transactions across protocols.

– TermMax offers one-click looping, eliminating multi-step transactions across protocols. Uncertain floating rates – Fixed-rate borrowing with set maturity dates for predictable costs.

– Fixed-rate borrowing with set maturity dates for predictable costs. Limited pricing flexibility – Customizable range orders let users set their own borrowing and lending rates and define their own slippage.

– Customizable range orders let users set their own borrowing and lending rates and define their own slippage. Collateral restrictions – A flexible liquidation mechanism (including physical delivery of collaterals) supports RWAs and low-liquidity assets while protecting lenders.

– A flexible liquidation mechanism (including physical delivery of collaterals) supports RWAs and low-liquidity assets while protecting lenders. Inefficient market making – The market-making console allows market makers and curators to quote lend-only, borrow-only, or two-way prices.

TermMax’s vision: building the future of fixed-income markets

The global financial markets exceed $100 trillion in fixed income and over $600 trillion in rate derivatives, yet DeFi’s fixed-rate market remains under $20 billion.

This highlights an immense growth opportunity, and TermMax is at the forefront of this expansion.

By creating an entire credit market for each token pair, TermMax aims to replicate real-world fixed-income markets in the crypto space.

Join the revolution: mainnet is live

TermMax invites the DeFi community to experience the future of borrowing and lending on its mainnet.

With its innovative solutions and user-friendly platform, TermMax is set to transform the DeFi landscape, making leveraged yield strategies more accessible and profitable for all.

An exciting incentive program for early adopters is on the way.

Additionally, they’re introducing TSI (Term Structure Institutional), a KYC-compliant, institution-only fixed-rate borrowing and lending Electronic Communication Network (ECN).

Built on Fireblocks’ MPC wallet infrastructure, TSI provides a seamless and secure solution for institutional participants.

For more information, users can visit TermMax’s website and join the conversation on X, Telegram, or Discord.

