Bitcoin Pepe presale close to hitting $7M even as BTC struggles to find direction

Bitcoin’s price slipped over 2.5% in the past 24 hours to around $83,400, as fears over escalating trade tariffs and softening institutional demand weighed heavily on the market.

A combination of bearish signals has disrupted bullish momentum and left traders cautious.

Data indicates sluggish appetite from institutional players, particularly through spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs), which have acted as a bellwether for broader market sentiment this year.

Adding to the pressure is a notable lack of whale accumulation. Large holders have been largely absent from recent buying activity, while Bitcoin’s price faced rejection at key technical trendlines, further stalling upward momentum.

The absence of bullish catalysts and persistent outflows from institutional products has left Bitcoin vulnerable to deeper corrections should macroeconomic uncertainty persist.

However, an upcoming project, Bitcoin Pepe, continues to see strong demand for its presale.

The Bitcoin Pepe presale is on track to hit the $7 million mark soon.

BTC bullish sentiments fading?

According to Farside Investors, spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded $964 million in net outflows between March 28 and April 15.

The persistent selling pressure emerged as global trade tensions heightened and recession fears deepened, draining liquidity from risk assets, including crypto.

CryptoQuant noted on April 14 that ETF demand is decisively cooling.

Its head of research, Julio Moreno, pointed to the Bull Score Index, a market health gauge for Bitcoin, which has stayed below 50 for 58 of the last 60 sessions — effectively confirming sustained weakness in market conviction.

However, the ETFs have recorded two straight days of inflows. On Tuesday, US BTC ETFs saw a net inflow of around $76 million.

Bitcoin Pepe presale shows no sign of slowing

Bitcoin Pepe is positioning itself as a major player in the intersection of meme culture and blockchain innovation.

It is introducing the PEP-20 token standard, allowing investors to launch meme coins directly on the Bitcoin network.

The presale of Bitcoin Pepe’s native token, BPEP, has already raised more than $6.7 million in just a few weeks, signaling strong investor interest.

The presale is structured in 30 stages, each featuring a 5% price increase.

Each successive presale stage has sold out faster than the last, with the most recent rounds closing in record time amid rising buy pressure.

Since its launch, the price of BPEP has risen from $0.021 to $0.031 by stage 9, with the next stage expected to push the price to $0.0326.

Early participants in the presale are already seeing a return of over 40%, with the token projected to hit $0.0864 by the end of the presale.

The Bitcoin Pepe opportunity

Bitcoin Pepe has managed to stand out in the crowded meme coin market, showing resilience despite the broader market’s challenges.

While well-known meme coins like Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Pepe have faced significant declines, Bitcoin Pepe has sustained its upward momentum since its presale launch in mid-February, offering solid returns for early investors.

The project’s potential exchange listing in the second quarter of 2025 could act as a significant catalyst for further price appreciation.

Bitcoin Pepe is making history as the world’s first Bitcoin meme ICO, integrating meme culture directly into the Bitcoin ecosystem.

As the first meme-focused Layer 2 solution on Bitcoin, Bitcoin Pepe aims to combine the security of Bitcoin with the scalability akin to Solana, which could make it a game-changer in the crypto space.