Crypto price prediction: Pi Coin, Bitcoin, PepeX

After US President Donald Trump’s tariff-induced market plunge, the crypto market, including Bitcoin (BTC), Pi Network’s Pi Coin, and the presale-stage PepeX (PEPX), is experiencing a rebound after tariffs pause, with investors eyeing potential gains as the market stabilizes.

Trump’s pause on tariffs has alleviated pressure on digital assets, sparking renewed optimism across financial markets, including cryptocurrencies.

This shift, combined with strong economic signals, has set the stage for a potential crypto boom, and Bitcoin, Pi Coin, and PepeX are poised to capitalise on this momentum, each representing a unique segment of the market.

Bitcoin price prediction: breaking through resistance

As the flagship cryptocurrency, Bitcoin (BTC) continues to dominate the market, with its price movements often setting the tone for the entire crypto ecosystem.

With a market capitalisation exceeding $1.6 trillion, Bitcoin remains the largest cryptocurrency by far, attracting both retail and institutional investors.

Trump’s decision to pause tariffs has provided a much-needed respite for the crypto market, which had been reeling from trade policy uncertainty.

This policy shift, coupled with strong earnings reports from major banks, has bolstered investor confidence, potentially setting the stage for BTC to break through its current resistance at $85,000.

Bitcoin has on several occasions been rejected at the $85,021 resistance level, which coincides with its 200-day EMA, a key indicator for long-term trend direction.

Bitcoin price chart by TradingView

Failure to break above this level could lead to a retest of the $78,258 support, while a successful breakout might propel BTC towards $90,000 and potentially $95,000.

With the Relative Strength Index (RSI) currently hovering around 50, it indicates a lack of clear momentum, though recent whale activity and positive macroeconomic factors could tip the scales in favour of the bulls.

In addition, institutional investors like Metaplanet and Strategy have been accumulating Bitcoin, signalling their belief in the cryptocurrency’s long-term potential.

Pi Coin’s price outlook: navigating volatility

Pi Network, with its innovative mobile mining approach, has garnered a significant following, but its token, Pi Coin, has faced challenges in maintaining its value.

Currently trading at $0.667, Pi Coin has experienced significant volatility, dropping 52% over the past month, with concerns about its tokenomics weighing on investor sentiment.

With a total supply of 100 billion tokens and only 6.87 billion currently in circulation, Pi Coin faces significant inflationary pressures as more tokens are released.

However, the project’s focus on mobile mining and its growing user base could provide a counterbalance, especially if the team implements measures to control supply.

The project’s transition to mainnet and the ability for users to sell their mined tokens have contributed to selling pressure, but the unique mobile mining concept continues to attract interest.

Parody accounts and influencers have played a role in Pi Coin’s price movements, highlighting the importance of community sentiment in the crypto space.

While Pi Network recently broke from a month-long falling wedge, the bullish momentum seems to be diminishing, with the token headed for the support at $0.5.

However, the RSI indicator has been on a freefall and it is currently at 31.71, just above the oversold region, hinting ata possible bounce back.

Pi Coin price chart by TradingView

A hold above the $0.6 support could pave the way for a gradual recovery in case of a bounce back, while a break below might lead to further declines towards $0.5.

PepeX’s market potential: innovation meets opportunity

As Bitcoin rebounds and Pi Coin struggles to gain a footing, PepeX, a newcomer to the crypto scene, is generating buzz with its AI-powered memecoin launchpad, promising to democratize access to early-stage investments.

PepeX is currently in its presale stage, and it has already raised over $1.389 million, showing a strong demand from crypto enthusiasts eager to invest in the revolutionary platform before it launches.

With a total supply of 5 billion tokens and 45% allocated for the presale, PepeX is positioning itself as a decentralised alternative to traditional venture capital.

Besides the presale investment opportunity, PepeX aims to revolutionise the crypto launchpad space with its AI-powered platform, offering instant tokenisation and fairness mechanisms.

Notably, contrary to other launchpad platforms that leave marketing to the founders/developers, PepeX’s AKIRA AI Growth Engine will automate marketing and community management, leveraging AI to drive engagement and growth for newly launched tokens.

In addition, the platform’s anti-sniping technology and transparent bubble maps will be responsible for preventing insider manipulation, addressing a common pain point in the crypto industry.

Looking ahead, the project’s roadmap includes developing smart contract infrastructure, AI marketing agents, and partnerships with decentralised exchanges, which could drive adoption and value appreciation.

As the team prepares for the official launch of PepeX.fun launchpad, those participating in the presale can expect the value of the PEPX token to rise astronomically through the remaining presale stages, with the final stage offering a 311.5% return compared to the initial price.

Bitcoin, Pi Network, and PepeX: which is the best buy?

With the crypto market rebounding from the US tariffs-induced plunge, Bitcoin, Pi Coin, and PepeX each present unique opportunities and challenges for investors looking to capitalise on the next wave of digital asset growth.

Notably, the three coins exemplify the diversity of the cryptocurrency market, each catering to different investor profiles and risk appetites.

While Bitcoin (BTC) offers relative stability and institutional backing, Pi Coin appeals to those seeking high-risk, high-reward opportunities, and PepeX targets investors looking for cutting-edge technology and early-stage access.

If interested in joining the PepeX presale, you can visit the official PepeX website here.