FFGI announces FFG Token: a new chapter in blockchain-based film finance

Raleigh, United States, April 16th, 2025, Chainwire: Film Finance Group International (FFGI), a North Carolina-based film finance innovator, has officially unveiled its upcoming ERC-20 utility token: FFG Token ($FFG).

Built to power a transparent, milestone-based film funding ecosystem, FFG Token is an asset-backed token that bridges real-world production workflows with secure, blockchain-based infrastructure.

FFG Token is scheduled to go live in the coming weeks, with a capped supply of 1 billion tokens and integrated governance mechanics to allow token holders to vote on curated film projects.

Backed by real-world film budgets and anchored by a proprietary on-chain accounting system, the token represents a new approach to financing indie cinema — one that aims to replace vague promises with verifiable payouts and investor control.

“We’ve designed FFG Token from the ground up to solve the trust and transparency issues that have long plagued independent film finance,” said G. David Keaton, Co-Founder and Managing Member of FFGI and a licensed CPA. “Our platform doesn’t just tokenize investment — it offers visibility, accountability, and participation. This is infrastructure, not hype.”

Backed by infrastructure, governed by community

Copy link to section

Unlike speculative tokens with no underlying benchmarks, FFG Token is tied to real production milestones.

Funds are allocated in phases based on verified deliverables, promoting greater accountability and reducing risk for participants.

FFGI has also structured the ecosystem with robust legal compliance in mind, including KYC-gated quarterly reporting and IP ownership through tokenized NFTs.

A significant innovation is the formation of SPV #2, which houses a separately licensable blockchain accounting system developed in-house.

“We’ve built what we believe is the most advanced blockchain-native accounting system for film finance,” said Michael Dallas, Development Manager at FFGI and a veteran systems architect. “It’s real-time, rules-based, and ready to be licensed to other studios or industries. The token and the technology work together — but they also stand strong independently.”

What makes the FFG Token different

Copy link to section

ERC-20 Compliant on Ethereum

Fixed 1B Supply — No Inflation

Project-Governance Enabled

Milestone-Based Film Funding

Legally Structured Infrastructure with IP-Backed NFTs

Optional Licensable Accounting Software via SPV

Multiple layers of value

Copy link to section

At the heart of the FFG ecosystem is a clear separation between token utility, IP ownership, and licensing potential.

The token funds productions. NFT tokens represent IP ownership.

And the accounting software, held by a separate Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV), opens new revenue streams.

“Our model is modular, but deeply interconnected,” added Keaton. “It’s designed to support creators, protect contributors, and expand the use of blockchain in real, investable ways.”

Launch timeline & community

Copy link to section

The official token launch is slated for late Q2 2025.

Leading up to the public offering, FFGI will conduct community activations through its Telegram & Discord servers and begin releasing technical documentation and project previews.

“We’re building not just a token, but a culture of accountability and empowerment,” said Dallas. “We want our early community to understand how this works under the hood.”

More information, including tokenomics, governance design, and licensing options, will be revealed through upcoming AMAs, dev diaries, and a full launch countdown.

About FFGI

FFGI is a blockchain-first film finance company based in North Carolina. Founded by a team of fintech veterans and production experts, FFGI leverages tokenization, on-chain accounting, and community governance to fund independent film projects with precision and transparency.

Website | Whitepaper | Twitter/X | Telegram

Contact

Co-Founder/Managing Member

G. David Keaton, CPA

Film Finance Group International (FFGI)

[email protected]