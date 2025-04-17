Bitcoin Pepe presale powers ahead as crypto market reacts to Jerome Powell’s latest remarks

Crypto markets recovered modestly in Asian trading Thursday, rebounding from a sharp overnight sell-off after Fed Chair Jerome Powell dismissed prospects of early rate cuts while global markets continue to absorb the shock from the latest round of US tariffs.

Bitcoin gained 1.5% over the past 24 hours, nearing $84,600, according to CoinGecko data.

Other major tokens followed, with Ether, XRP, Dogecoin, and BNB rising between 1% and 3%. Solana outperformed, jumping 6% to lead the rally as risk appetite cautiously returned.

The Fed chair also suggested on Wednesday that crypto-related regulations for banks could ease in the future.

Potentially looser crypto regulations for banks could improve institutional access to digital assets, boosting liquidity, mainstream adoption, and investor confidence, positive drivers for Bitcoin and the broader cryptocurrency market.

If that happens, it could also provide strong momentum to emerging projects like Bitcoin Pepe.

Powell on tariffs and crypto regulations

Copy link to section

During his remarks, Powell emphasized the need for more time to assess the economic effects of tariffs, noting that they could contribute to higher inflation and slower growth.

He suggested that the US could face a period of “stagflation,” a scenario reminiscent of the 1970s when the country experienced both weak economic activity and double-digit inflation.

Powell’s comments reflect concerns about the potential long-term impact of current trade policies, with the possibility of a challenging economic environment ahead.

Talking about crypto regulations, Powell acknowledged the crypto sector’s history of “a wave of failures and fraud,” but noted that the industry is becoming increasingly mainstream.

Powell noted that the Federal Reserve had taken a relatively cautious stance on banking regulations, while other regulators had opted for even stricter measures.

He indicated that some of those rules are likely to be relaxed.

His comments come as markets remain on edge over inflation, tariffs, and policy direction.

A broader crypto rally can help Bitcoin Pepe

Copy link to section

A rally in the broader crypto market benefits Bitcoin Pepe because overall market strength acts as the primary risk gauge for sentiment across digital assets.

When the crypto market moves decisively higher, it typically improves investor confidence and draws sidelined capital back into the ecosystem.

That environment tends to lift altcoins, particularly meme coins, as retail participants seek speculative plays with the potential to outperform during broad-based upswings.

As the only Bitcoin meme ICO, Bitcoin Pepe may benefit from improved market sentiment.

In essence, rallies in the broader crypto market increase liquidity and risk appetite, and that can boost demand for early-stage projects like Bitcoin Pepe.

The interest in Bitcoin Pepe is growing

Copy link to section

Bitcoin Pepe is experiencing a notable surge in interest, with its presale advancing rapidly as investor demand grows.

The project is introducing the innovative PEP-20 token standard to facilitate the launch of meme coins directly on the Bitcoin network.

Since the presale’s launch, BPEP has raised over $6.7 million, underscoring the growing enthusiasm for the project.

The presale is structured in 30 stages, with a 5% price increase at each stage. BPEP’s price has risen from an initial $0.021 to $0.031 at stage 9.

The presale stages are selling out at an increasingly faster rate, with the latest rounds closing in record time due to rising buy pressure.

Early investors have already seen returns of over 40%, and the token is structured to reach $0.0864 by the end of the presale, suggesting potential returns exceeding 300% for those who joined at the beginning.

With a unique infrastructure, strong market momentum, and favourable conditions in the broader crypto market, Bitcoin Pepe is positioning itself to capture significant attention in the meme coin space.