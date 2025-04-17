Cables sets a new standard for onchain community: focusing on utility, ownership, and global liquidity

In the Web3 space, “community” has become a buzzword, often used to describe short-lived hype, inflated metrics, and fleeting engagement.

Cables is changing this paradigm and carving out a distinct path by focusing on genuine contribution and long-term, sustainable participation.

The platform recently launched the beginning of its Points Program, a key part of Cables’ long-term strategy to foster real engagement and identify early contributors who will help drive the ecosystem’s growth.

The program aims to reward participants whose involvement supports the platform’s foundation by building liquidity and utility from the ground up.

Unlike many other projects that focus on superficial metrics, Cables is bringing together traders, builders, and community members who understand the vital role of early liquidity, intent, and utility in creating a solid onchain economy.

Rather than chasing crowds, Cables is focusing on rewarding the people who contribute to the long-term success of the system.

A platform built on real utility

Copy link to section

Cables is set to launch one of the first unified decentralized exchanges that combines liquid staking with perpetual futures trading, focusing on creating a venue for trading and earning yield on both the foreign exchange market and real-world assets.

The grand vision Cables is creating is an integrated system that allows users to stake global assets like tokenized gold (cXAU) or euros (cEUR), earn passive yields, and then use that same capital as collateral to trade, hedge, and take market exposure – all within one platform.

Though an ambitious vision, Cables is addressing real traders’ needs and eliminating the complexity of using multiple tools and systems.

The platform will create a self-reinforcing cycle: yield attracts liquidity, liquidity fuels execution, and execution strengthens the system. It’s a simple, elegant structure that makes it easy for users to generate value and actively participate.

Building for a truly global market

Copy link to section

In order to actualize its vision of a truly globalized community, Cables is also distancing itself from the typical USD-centric DeFi model.

While many platforms focus on USD as the core of their operations, Cables is designing its platform to break away from this restrictive paradigm.

The project aims to serve users in key markets across Asia and Europe, including China, Korea, Vietnam, and Turkey, building infrastructure that mirrors how capital flows in the real world, not just in dollars.

The platform will cater to global participants who trade in yen, stake in gold, or hedge in euros.

As its community building mission doesn’t involve chasing artificial growth metrics, the Cables team claims the project is moving away from the reliance on inflated TVL figures dominated by USD, focusing instead on enabling globalized trading and staking across multiple currencies and assets.

Focusing on participation over speculation

Copy link to section

Looking back at the last market cycle of 2020-2023 revealed an important lesson: speculation can drive short-term activity, but it won’t sustain a system over time.

The Cables team is making sure that participation is what drives the platform, not speculation.

Through its Points Program, Cables rewards contributors who demonstrate real intent to be part of the system’s growth, rewarding those who show up to build, earn, and trade for the long term.

Rather than incentivizing engagement through gamified drops, Cables is rewarding tangible contributions that help the platform grow in a meaningful way.

Every point earned represents a record of early commitment, reinforcing the idea that this ecosystem is built on participation that adds real value.

An ecosystem that grows stronger with use

Copy link to section

At the forefront of the design behind Cables’ Liquidity Flywheel is the premise that the more users engage with the platform, the stronger it becomes.

This approach focuses on building a self-sustaining system that improves with each interaction, rather than relying on subsidized liquidity or external factors.

The platform operates more efficiently as liquidity increases because higher liquidity reduces slippage, improves order matching, and tightens spreads, all of which lead to faster, more cost-effective trading.

As more users participate, the system can handle more trades with less friction, leading to smoother execution and better overall performance.

This creates a cycle where increased participation drives improvements in speed and cost, benefiting everyone involved.

Early growth signals strong interest

Copy link to section

The early response to Cables’ initiatives has already exceeded expectations.

Thousands of users have signed up for the Alpha Phase of Cables’ points program in the first week alone, and the global community is actively engaging in quests, social engagement, in-person events and other opportunities in the lead-up to the full launch of the Points Program.

The Cables team views this massive early traction as the start of a global movement centered around earning, trading, and owning together.

The project is responding to a real demand for RWAs and FX assets to be traded on chain on a platform that focuses on user utility and long-term value.

Looking ahead

Looking at the global community the Cables team is assembling, the global assets being brought onchain mirror the international scope of the ecosystem.

Cables is creating a platform that reflects the diverse financial markets and communities it serves, offering decentralized access to global assets and enabling users worldwide to participate, contribute, and benefit from the system’s growth.

Cables is setting a new standard for what a true onchain community can look like – one built by those who show up early, contribute meaningfully, and help in shaping its future together.For updates on the project, follow Cables on X and join their community on Telegram.