CartelFi vs XRP: why investors are looking at CARTFI

Ripple’s XRP has failed to make a massive up move even after a positive legal update.

XRP’s price currently trades around 1.5% higher at $2.09.

XRP saw a sharp breakout between April 12-13, rallying from $2.00 to a high of $2.24 — an 11.7% move fueled by a surge in volume.

The rally established a clear resistance zone between $2.18 and $2.24, while solidifying near-term support around $2.08-$2.10.

However, the upward momentum has since cooled. Recent price action signals a bearish reversal pattern, with XRP pulling back to $2.09 and entering a consolidation phase.

While XRP investors deal with the uncertainty, a new project is grabbing the market’s attention.

Investors chasing asymmetric opportunities — early-stage plays with the potential for disproportionate returns — are zeroing in on CartelFi.

The cartel-themed yield farming protocol has quickly become a standout in the DeFi space, raising close to $1 million in presale within days of launch.

Ripple scores major legal win

Ripple (XRP) held steady above $2.00 on Thursday, mirroring Bitcoin’s resilience as the largest cryptocurrency traded above $84,000.

This stability follows a significant procedural development in the long-running SEC-Ripple legal battle.

On Wednesday, the US Court of Appeals approved a joint motion from Ripple and the SEC to pause the appeal in the ongoing XRP lawsuit.

The move gives both parties space to work toward finalising a settlement.

The order halts further briefing and requires the SEC to file a status report by June 15.

The decision signals meaningful progress toward resolving a case closely watched by the crypto sector for its potential to shape future regulatory frameworks.

Both parties appear to have reached an agreement in principle, pending final SEC sign-off.

With speculation mounting around a possible settlement, Ripple now finds itself with breathing room as market participants await confirmation of what could be a landmark conclusion for US crypto regulation.

CartelFi’s unique offering

CartelFi is establishing itself as a disruptive player at the intersection of meme culture and decentralized finance (DeFi), tackling a persistent contradiction in the crypto market: the trade-off between the speculative appeal of meme coins and the consistent returns offered by yield-generating DeFi protocols.

Through dedicated liquidity pools built for meme coins, CartelFi converts speculative, idle assets into productive capital, enabling investors to maintain exposure to the high-upside potential of meme tokens while earning returns typically reserved for traditional DeFi assets.

A defining feature of CartelFi’s protocol is its automatic buyback and burn mechanism, which uses up to 100% of collected fees to create deflationary pressure — a measure intended to stabilize and gradually enhance token value over time.

With billions in dormant meme tokens locked away in wallets, CartelFi’s platform seeks to mobilize this idle capital.

Its model challenges the notion that meme coins are limited to speculative trading, positioning them instead as viable, yield-generating financial instruments.

CartelFi presale is gaining steam

The CartelFi presale is very close to hitting the $1 million mark.

The CartelFi presale has already attracted over $990,000 from early participants, signalling strong initial interest in the project’s proposition.

Structured across 30 stages, the presale incorporates a 5% price increase at each phase, incentivizing early entry and creating built-in momentum as the offering progresses.

The token currently sits at $0.032.

CartelFi’s pitch — converting idle meme coin capital into yield-generating assets — stands out in an overcrowded market.

This presale offers an opportunity to get in early on what is being described as the “first DeFi project turning memes into money printers.”

Investors interested in participating can access further details directly through the CartelFi website.