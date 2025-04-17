Dogecoin (DOGE) bulls plot for $0.74, but $0.30 resistance wall must fall first

Once again at the center of conjecture, Dogecoin (DOGE) has bulls staring toward an aspirational $0.74 target.

But first, a significant obstacle at $0.30 gets in the way of such a gathering.

With a market capitalization of around $25.5 billion and roughly $0.17 right now, Dogecoin (DOGE) has underperformed the more considerable market reduction of 6.4% despite significant community support; it has dropped around 15.8% in the last seven days.

Since its explosive rise to $0.47 in November 2024, driven by speculative trading following Donald Trump’s election triumph, DOGE’s price volatility has been clearly shown.

But the meme-inspired crypto has lost essential support levels and faces intense selling pressure starting in 2025.

DOGE stays strong in the $0.14–$0.17 area; nevertheless, optimistic momentum has to get stronger to surpass the vital $0.30 resistance.

DOGE bulls eye a 335% surge, but key levels must be cleared

Despite current pricing challenges, dogecoin enthusiasts are resolved to drive the token toward a 335% surge to $0.74.

Still, the way forward presents difficulties.

At 46 right now, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) shows a neutral attitude in market momentum.

The 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) is positioned around $0.25, thus underlining the need to remove several resistance levels before DOGE may show explosive development.

Dogecoin needs a strong breakout past $0.30 to resume its positive trend. This level reflects a historical resistance zone that has constantly turned back price increases.

If DOGE keeps its momentum past this milestone, analysts say $0.39 will be the next goal by late March.

This would, however, depend on favorable market conditions—a Bitcoin spike or a rebirth in Dogecoin’s societal attitude—both of which remain suppressed for now.

The first significant obstacle to overcome before DOGE considers a move near $0.74 is the resistance at $0.30, as bulls are getting ready to push higher.

While Dogecoin battles resistance, another cryptocurrency is rapidly gaining attention in the market: Rexas Finance (RXS).

Rexas Finance (RXS) steals the spotlight with a 12,000% surge projection

Rexas Finance, positioned as a game-changer in the tokenization space, lets users tokenize anything from real estate to commodities, democratizing access to actual assets.

Unlike Dogecoin, which has battled with actual acceptance outside of speculation, RXS offers the blockchain industry actual value. Rexas Finance’s presale performance has been outstanding.

Currently in its 12th and last presale round, priced at $0.20, the project has raised over $47.88 million.

Demand for RXS has been skyrocketing since 91.88% of its $56 million target has been filled.

The Rexas Finance team has decided to execute a public presale instead of depending on venture investors so that early adopters have a fair opportunity to be part of the revolution.

Further increasing its profile, Rexas Finance has obtained listings on CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko, adding to its legitimacy.

Furthermore, upon launch, the project is scheduled to rank on three of the top 10 tier-1 exchanges; this action is likely to drive the price even higher.

Having a Certik audit verifying its security, RXS has won great investor confidence.

Rexas Finance (RXS) is based on firm principles, unlike Dogecoin, which depends on social media buzz and celebrity endorsements.

As one of the most profitable prospects on the market, analysts estimate that RXS may rise by an impressive 12,000% to $24.

By comparison, the percentage increase would be much less even if DOGE were to meet its lofty $0.74 aim.

RXS’s expected expansion drives this. Rexas Finance is primed for explosive expansion. Its official launch date is June 19, 2025, and the last presale stage is closing soon.

Investors searching for the following excellent crypto prospect shift from speculative assets like DOGE to creative ideas like RXS.

Conclusion

Though its immediate survival depends on breaching the critical $0.30 resistance, Dogecoin remains a fierce competitor in the crypto scene.

Although bulls are moving toward $0.74, reaching such a gain needs fresh vigor and suitable market conditions.

Rexas Finance (RXS) is becoming a more interesting investment choice.

RXS is more appealing than DOGE for those looking for significant returns since its presale success, exchange listings, and real-world asset tokenizing approach set for an unmatched price explosion.

