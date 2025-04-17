Solinabot records over 2900 SOL in processed payouts on Telegram

Since its launch at the end of February 2025, Solinabot, a Telegram-based decentralized finance (DeFi) application built on the Solana blockchain, has processed over 650 verified payouts, totaling more than 2900 SOL.

The team reports that all payouts are verifiable on-chain, with transparency maintained via the official Telegram payout channel, where users can observe recent transactions and associated TxIDs.

The Solinabot community has grown steadily, reaching over 1050 members, reflecting increased engagement and interest.

According to internal analytics and search console data, the platform continues to see a rising number of new users and activity.

Solinabot: Telegram-based Solana deposit bot

Solinabot is a Telegram-integrated service that facilitates Solana (SOL) deposits with the stated goal of doubling a user’s deposit within a seven-day period.

According to its description, if the cycle does not complete successfully, the original deposit is returned in full.

The service emphasizes simplicity, requiring no Know Your Customer (KYC) procedures or complex setup. Users can begin by interacting with the bot through Telegram, with a minimum deposit of 0.05 SOL.

Overview of the Solinabot protocol

Solinabot is designed to operate on a 7-day cycle in which deposits made through the bot are processed with the intention of being returned at twice their value.

If the system does not successfully complete the cycle, the deposit is automatically refunded to the user.

Users can start the Bot here: START BOT

The system’s mechanism is based on algorithmic trading strategies, incorporating a combination of AI-driven analysis, real-time long and short positioning, and a decentralized validator network.

The platform aims to offer a seamless, user-directed experience on Telegram, requiring only a supported Solana wallet and Telegram access to participate.

Underlying mechanism

Solinabot functions as a decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol built on the Solana blockchain and accessed through Telegram.

It is described as utilizing a combination of technologies and strategies designed to manage user deposits and protocol operations.

According to available information, its core components include:

️ Smart AI-powered trading strategies

Tactical leverage with real-time long/short positions

A network of validators and collaborative bots

Real-time analytics with minimal latency

Secure, transparent, and fully verifiable operations

A detailed description of Solinabot’s operational structure is available in the published whitepaper.

Growth of referral activity

The team behind Solinabot has also noted increased usage of the integrated referral system. Participants may share a personal link and receive a 4% commission on deposits made through referred entries.

This feature has contributed to increased platform activity and onboarding, with referrals visible on an individual user basis.

Public resources:

About Solinabot

Solinabot is a Telegram-based decentralized application (dApp) developed on the Solana blockchain.

It integrates automated trading mechanisms, artificial intelligence, and real-time data processing to facilitate a structured 7-day operational cycle. Solinabot aims to deliver a streamlined and transparent experience for users within the DeFi ecosystem.

