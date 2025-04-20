CartelFi price to jump soon, even as broader crypto market remains stuck

Cryptocurrency markets stayed rangebound on Monday, with Bitcoin hovering below $85,000 and traders showing little appetite for riskier altcoins.

Bitcoin has largely moved within a narrow 2% band between $83,000 and $85,000 this week.

The relative calm follows sharp swings earlier in April, when Trump’s tariff announcements drove Bitcoin to multi-month lows under $75,000.

Meanwhile, one new project has managed to outperform the broader market.

The project drawing attention is CartelFi, the new cartel-themed yield farming protocol.

The project’s presale has already raised over $1 million.

CartelFi: the project generating buzz in the market

Copy link to section

CartelFi is generating buzz for a simple reason: it’s finally addressing a longstanding inefficiency in crypto markets that no one else has solved.

Meme coins, despite their speculative appeal and viral price action, have always been considered dead weight between rallies.

In the current DeFi landscape, earning yield usually requires selling volatile assets like PEPE or DOGE and reallocating to more stable, “responsible” assets like stablecoins, ETH, or blue-chip tokens.

Because of this, billions in capital are locked up, with no yield and no productive use, while DeFi protocols built for stablecoins and blue chips rake in consistent returns for more risk-averse capital.

Yield farming for meme coins has been a theoretical ambition for years, but no one’s executed it at scale.

CartelFi’s core innovation is creating liquidity pools tailored for these meme tokens, offering yields as high as 300% on names like PEPE — numbers unheard of in conventional DeFi.

CartelFi presale: prices to rise soon

Copy link to section

The CartelFi presale shows no signs of losing momentum, with over $1 million already raised as investor interest continues to build.

Structured across 30 incremental stages, each with a 5% price hike, the presale model is designed to reward early participation while maintaining sustained buy pressure.

At its current price of $0.0336, it offers early backers immediate paper gains and the potential for significantly larger returns once CARTFI lists on public markets.

The CartelFi price is set to increase within two days.

What’s fueling this traction is CartelFi’s distinctive pitch: converting the idle meme coin capital into productive, yield-generating assets.

CartelFi is positioning itself as a functional, revenue-generating DeFi platform built on meme culture’s speculative DNA.

With presale stages closing fast and capital inflows accelerating, CartelFi’s campaign is becoming one of the more notable early-stage offerings in a market primed for high-risk, high-reward plays.

Broader crypto market

Copy link to section

The cryptocurrency market held steady in subdued trade on Sunday, with Bitcoin struggling to reclaim the $85,000 mark and most major altcoins posting negligible moves.

XRP, ETH, and other large-cap tokens stayed rangebound, reflecting broader risk-off sentiment across global markets.

The global cryptocurrency market cap stands at $2.68 trillion, down 0.53% over the past 24 hours.

Total market volume in the same period rose 2.47% to $45.39 billion.

Caution continued to dominate as investors monitored developments around the US administration’s new trade policies.

With few specifics on the scope or effective timelines, market participants remained hesitant to make decisive moves.

Amid this cautious backdrop, the ongoing presale for CartelFi stood out.

The project’s ability to attract capital despite broader market hesitancy underscores both its unique positioning and investors’ ongoing appetite for asymmetric early-stage opportunities.

Head to the CartelFi website to purchase CARTFI and learn more.