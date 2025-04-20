Should you invest in PepeX as AI tokens surge?

AI-related tokens saw sharp gains, with AI Companions surging over 40% to $0.2120, its highest level since March 30 and 70% above this month’s low.

Artificial Superintelligence Alliance extended its rally for a fourth straight week, climbing to $0.5730.

Render (RNDR) rose to $4.32, while Worldcoin added 7% and Tars AI jumped around 60%.

The total market cap of AI tokens tracked by CoinGecko increased 5.6% in the past 24 hours to $22.20 billion.

The gains followed a CoinGecko report highlighting AI as one of the crypto market’s most active sectors.

Another AI-related project that has been on the radar of investors is PepeX, a next-gen meme coin launchpad aiming to fix persistent problems of fairness, security, and transparency in the meme coin space.

The growing interest in AI tokens

Copy link to section

Artificial intelligence tokens and memecoins dominated crypto market narratives in the first quarter of 2025, accounting for 62.8% of investor interest, according to CoinGecko’s latest quarterly report.

AI tokens led with a 35.7% share, surpassing memecoins, which held 27.1%.

Among the top 20 narratives tracked during the quarter, six categories were memecoins, while five were related to AI.

“Seems like we have yet to see another new narrative emerge and we are still following past quarters’ trends,” CoinGecko co-founder and COO Bobby Ong noted in an April 17 post on X. “I guess we are all tired from the same old trends repeating themselves.”

Why PepeX is the token to watch

Copy link to section

PepeX is positioning itself as a notable player in the meme coin launchpad space, offering a more structured and secure framework compared to existing platforms.

As platforms like Pump.fun face scrutiny for enabling poorly designed, exploit-prone tokens, PepeX proposes an infrastructure aimed at improving oversight and project integrity.

At the core of its platform is the Moonshot Engine, an AI-powered tool that automates token creation while addressing common inefficiencies in meme coin launches.

The platform also leverages AI promotional bots to boost project visibility across social media — a key advantage in a market driven by hype.

Notably, PepeX enforces a 5% cap on token holdings for project creators and a mandatory $500 launch fee, measures intended to deter opportunistic and bad-faith projects.

By introducing these controls, PepeX seeks to bring a degree of fairness, accountability, and investor protection to a space often lacking in both, aiming to establish itself as a long-term, credible launchpad alternative.

The presale momentum is strong

Copy link to section

PepeX’s presale is gathering momentum, with over $1.4 million raised as investor demand builds for a more reliable, structured alternative to the chaotic and often exploit-prone meme coin launchpads dominating the market.

The project’s tokenomics reflect a focus on utility and long-term sustainability.

Of the total supply, 45% is allocated to the presale, 10% to development, 10% for liquidity, 15% for marketing, another 15% for staking and rewards, and 5% reserved for treasury functions.

Rather than chasing hype, PepeX is positioning itself with a security-first approach aimed at addressing persistent issues like rug pulls, duplicate projects, and opaque practices.

Its emphasis on higher standards for project quality, transparency, and investor protection marks it as a potential long-term contender in a market increasingly frustrated with low-effort, high-risk launches.

Interested investors can visit the PepeX website for more information.