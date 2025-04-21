Top coins to buy in this volatile market: SOL, Pi Coin and PepeX

In a market where sentiment often swings faster than prices, some coins continue to capture the attention of opportunistic traders looking to ride the next wave.

While the broader crypto space grapples with volatility and shifting narratives, certain tokens have emerged as major opportunities to cash in on.

For investors looking for the next big opportunity, coins like PI, Solana, and PepeX have surfaced as names to watch.

Here is why you should be on the lookout for these three coins in 2025.

Can Solana surge to $2000?

Pseudonymous crypto analyst CryptoCurb is forecasting a staggering upside for Solana, suggesting the token could hit $2,000 if current adoption and network growth trends persist.

In an X post, the analyst argued that Solana’s network metrics and scalability position it well to rival Ethereum’s performance in the previous cycle.

At its peak, Ethereum reached a $600 billion market capitalization despite persistent congestion and high transaction fees.

CryptoCurb contends that if Solana maintains its trajectory without major disruptions, a $2,000 price target — translating to a $1 trillion market cap — is attainable, effectively displacing Ethereum as the top altcoin.

“2K is absolutely realistic if Solana keeps its global adoption pace with minimal disruptions and continues to scale,” the analyst wrote.

In the near term, CryptoCurb expects rising network inflows to lift Solana to $150 before a possible surge toward the $2,000 mark.

Solana is currently priced at $140, with a market capitalization of $72.6 billion, meaning the path to CryptoCurb’s projection remains long and ambitious.

PI rally on the horizon?

Multiple crypto analysts are lining up bullish forecasts for Pi Network, projecting a potential run toward $5.

According to PiMigrate, the altcoin’s recent price action and utility potential put it on track for a fresh highs.

In an X post, the analyst argued that Pi’s strong support at $0.60, coupled with growing use cases, makes a $5 surge “very possible.”

Further fueling optimism, crypto strategist Xia noted a rapid increase in trading momentum after Pi broke above $0.63 with rising volume.

She highlighted improving RSI and MACD readings as confirmation of a strengthening uptrend.

Backing this technical and sentiment shift is a substantial exodus of tokens from exchanges.

Over 41 million Pi Coins — valued at roughly $27 million — were moved off trading platforms within 48 hours, with more than 13 million transferred from OKX to private wallets.

This decline in exchange supply typically signals reduced selling pressure and heightened investor conviction, supporting the bullish case for Pi Network in the near term.

Why PepeX is the coin to watch?

PepeX is emerging as a contender in the meme coin launchpad sector, offering a more controlled and security-focused alternative to current platforms.

With platforms like Pump.fun under scrutiny for enabling low-effort, vulnerable tokens, PepeX introduces infrastructure aimed at raising project standards and oversight.

Central to its offering is the Moonshot Engine, an AI-driven tool that streamlines token creation while addressing inefficiencies in typical meme coin launches.

The platform enforces a 5% token holding cap for project creators and a mandatory $500 launch fee to discourage opportunistic launches and bolster credibility.

Through these measures, PepeX aims to improve fairness, accountability, and investor protection in a segment historically lacking those safeguards.

Its presale has already raised over $1.4 million, reflecting steady demand.

Its focus on stronger project standards, clearer transparency, and investor safeguards positions PepeX as a potential long-term player in a market growing weary of low-quality, high-risk launches.

