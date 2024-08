Solanas momentum styrket seg da SECs endringer ikke lenger anser SOL som en sikkerhet

🚨BREAKING🚨



BINANCE WINS OVER SEC 🇺🇸



THE FEDERAL COURT RULED $BNB SALES, CRYPTOCURRENCY

TOKENS ARE NOT SECURITIES.



THE RULINGS INCLUDE:



– CRYPTO ARE NOT SECURITIES



– $BUSD IS NOT A SECURITY



– BNB SALES ON SECONDARY

EXCHANGES = NOT SECURITIES



