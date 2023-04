#Bitcoin / $BTC



One month ago, when Bitcoin was $27K – half my feed was convinced that there was a chance we'd see $1M in the next 90 days…



Today, at $28.5K, half my feed is convinced the top is in and we're heading to new lows.



My answer to both? $40K is still a magnet. pic.twitter.com/GXtQrUNarl