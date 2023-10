El precio de Bancor (BNT) aumenta más del 50% gracias a la acumulación masiva de Upbit

The price of $BNT has increased nearly 40% today.



A wallet suspected to be #Upbit has accumulated 4.71M $BNT ($2.54M, 3.3% of the total supply) in the past 11 hours.



Which seems to be related to the rise in $BNT price.https://t.co/Xs7O6FoxGa pic.twitter.com/aL74fyTCzH