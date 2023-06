Lepotilassa olevat valaat keräävät valtavia Arbitrum (ARB) -merkkejä, mikä herättää huolta

Whales are buying $ARB!



Whale"0xb28f" spent 200 $ETH ($375K) to buy 321,934 $ARB at $1.16 again 2 hrs ago.



"0xb28f" once spent 300 $ETH ($525K) to buy 538,558 $ARB at $0.98 on June 10.



Another whale"0x79cc" spent 1,058,665 $USDC to buy 937,176 $ARB at $1.13 about 10 hrs ago.