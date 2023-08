Ceny SHIB i BONE mocno spadają po wydaniu głównej sieci Shibarium – oto dlaczego

A whale sold all $BONE and $SHIB, then bought 1.07T $PEPE ($1.28M)!



The whale sold all 979,469 $BONE for 787 $ETH($1.44M) at $1.47 in the past 3 days.



Then deposited all 143B $SHIB($1.32M) to #Binance after #Shibarium stopped producing blocks. pic.twitter.com/dVgZq7FsRZ