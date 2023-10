Goldman Sachs acaba de advertir sobre un impacto en sus ganancias del tercer trimestre: he aquí por qué

JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America and Goldman Sachs Hit With $53,000,000 Fine for Failing to Properly Report Millions of Derivatives Transactions

🚨🚨🚨🖐🖐💥💥💥$AMC $APE #APE #AMC#HYMC #MULN #GME

Three of America’s biggest banks are getting hit by the Commodity Futures Trading… pic.twitter.com/G5mplHrhsH