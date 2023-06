Un’altra balena scarica tutti i token PEPE, innescando speculazioni di insider trading

Address 0x1497 sold all 972.84B $PEPE for 514 $ETH ($848K) ~2 hrs ago, the selling price was $0.0000008718.



This guy might be an inside trader.



He received 0.58 $ETH from #FixedFloat and spent 0.027 $ETH ($58) to buy 2.27T $PEPE within 10 minutes of $PEPE starting trading. pic.twitter.com/QflquoJu0l