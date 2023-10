L’impennata del rally dei prezzi di Chiliz continua, ma i guadagni potrebbero essere limitati

Tottenham Hotspur is coming to Chiliz Chain! 🌶️🤍



The Spurs Fan Token will launch on Chiliz Chain, the Layer 1 SportFi network. ⚽🏆



Tottenham joins 80+ major sporting teams that already use Chiliz Chain to host their own Fan Tokens. 🤝https://t.co/YntrbM68Yd$SPURS ⚡ $CHZ