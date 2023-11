Metacade enthüllt wichtige Partnerschaft mit DeFi Kingdoms

💎 NEW PARTNERSHIP REVEALED 💎



Metacade is thrilled to join forces with the legendary @DeFiKingdoms – a true OG in the Web3 gaming world!



🚀Get ready for an extraordinary gaming experience.



🪄Explore the magic: https://t.co/Pd8OS1hoNt 🎮🌐 #DeFiKingdoms #GamingOG #Metacade pic.twitter.com/wVBh2LtGUA